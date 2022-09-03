Denver woman hiking Capitol Peak dies from fall

The 14,130-foot Capitol Peak is in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area and part of the White River National Forest.

Daily File photo

A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to gave way, according to a witness of the fall who called dispatch shortly before 8 a.m. to report the incident. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office was not releasing her name until her closest relatives were notified.

The Sheriff’s Office then notified Mountain Rescue Aspen of the situation, and the witness was able to provide MRA with the exact location of the woman’s body. It was then estimated that she fell approximately 900 feet from the route that connects the knife edge to the Capitol Peak summit down to Pierre Lakes Basin.

A recovery mission was planned out at the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center. Helicopters from Flight For Life Colorado and Montrose Helitack from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control aided MRA in the mission. An EcoFlight aircraft was also used to survey the landscape during the initial stages of planning, the news release said.

A team of two MRA volunteers were flown to K2, a nearby 13,664-foot peak, to establish radio communications, evaluate safety and close off the hiking trail, the new release said. A team of four MRA volunteers was flown into Pierre Lakes Basin and then hiked to the woman’s body and prepared it for extraction from the field.

At 2:47 p.m., the woman’s body was flown out of Pierre Lakes Basin to Cow Camp, about 7 miles up Capitol Creek Road, and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation.

All personnel were out of the field at 3:54 p.m. Overall, 25 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen, two Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies, a Pitkin County deputy coroner and flight crews from Flight For Life Colorado, Montrose Helitack and EcoFlight participated in the recovery operation, according to the news release.