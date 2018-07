Denver’s dialysis giant Davita pays $385.5 million in three wrongful death incidents

A federal jury ordered dialysis giant DaVita Inc. to pay the families of three dead patients a combined $385.5 million after hearing testimony that the company did not adequately warn kidney doctors that a product that saved the company money put patients at risk of cardiac arrests.

Trial testimony in the wrongful death lawsuit also excoriated DaVita for a "flawed and secretive adverse event reporting system."

"DaVita implemented multiple mechanisms that effectively suppressed federally mandated reporting and clinical improvement related to patient safety," according to an expert witness report from George Samaras, a biomedical scientist and former associate director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Read the complete story at http://www.denverpost.com.