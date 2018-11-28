 Despite Broncos’ recent surge, Vance Joseph says, “We’ve done nothing up to this point” | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Despite Broncos’ recent surge, Vance Joseph says, “We’ve done nothing up to this point”

Ryan O'Halloran, The Denver Post
Jack Dempsey | Associated Press file photo | FR42408 AP

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph looks like he's out of answers when it comes to his team and so are we. The good news is that the Cincinnati Bengals come to town next.

When the Broncos were in the midst of a 1-6 stretch that threatened to ruin another season, coach Vance Joseph spent a portion of his Monday afternoons stressing the positives and how he felt his team was close to a breakthrough.

But just like the Broncos' win-loss script has been flipped with back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, so has Joseph's for-public-consumption message.

"We're 5-6; that's it," Joseph said Monday. "We've done nothing up to this point. If we don't win Sunday (in Cincinnati), we're 5-7 — that's ugly."

Read the full story via The Denver Post.