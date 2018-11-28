Despite Broncos’ recent surge, Vance Joseph says, “We’ve done nothing up to this point”

When the Broncos were in the midst of a 1-6 stretch that threatened to ruin another season, coach Vance Joseph spent a portion of his Monday afternoons stressing the positives and how he felt his team was close to a breakthrough.

But just like the Broncos' win-loss script has been flipped with back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, so has Joseph's for-public-consumption message.

"We're 5-6; that's it," Joseph said Monday. "We've done nothing up to this point. If we don't win Sunday (in Cincinnati), we're 5-7 — that's ugly."

