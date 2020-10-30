Dessert – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Special to the Daily
Best Dessert
1. The Rose
2. Sweet Basil
3. Hovey & Harrison
It always starts with a craft cocktail at The Rose, and we know now how important it is to save room for dessert.
Try the passion fruit cheesecake. Set on a mouthwatering graham cracker crust, this mousse-style delight is topped with tart passion fruit puree glaze. Chocolate lovers will swoon over the flourless chocolate cake. It’s super moist and very rich, topped with a dark chocolate ganache.
“They are made with a lot of love. That is the main ingredient,” said chef-owner Bryan Redniss.
Raw vegan desserts are available as well — variations that are often made from a nut and date crust and topped with a raw cashew cream-based cheesecake-style filling.
-Kim Fuller
