Details in Glenwood Springs shooting reveal landlord was shot by tenant in abdomen

Craig Allen Robbins



An affidavit in Thursday’s shooting in a Glenwood Springs residential neighborhood states the suspect shot his landlord in the abdomen during an attempted eviction.

Craig Allen Robbins, 44, is accused of shooting Tom Parks, who is currently in critical condition at Valley View Hospital, at a residence in the 1000 block of Riverview Drive. Parks, Robbins and two other individuals were all living with each other in the residence.

According to the affidavit, the altercation originally began over Parks trying to evict Robbins.

After Parks was shot, Robbins barricaded himself inside the residence and fired upon responding law enforcement officers, an arrest affidavit states.

Robbins, who eventually surrendered, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was also charged with felony false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises as well as misdemeanor prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department originally responded to shots fired at the residence shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Dispatch advised officers that the reporting party was in her bedroom and hearing gunshots,” the affidavit states. “The (reporting party) advised that the landlord and male tenant were involved.”

Another roommate, who was inside the house when the shooting began, told an investigating officer that she woke up to Robbins fighting with roommates, the affidavit states. During this time, she ran to Parks’ room and hid underneath a bed to stay safe, the affidavit states.

The witness said Robbins began shooting through walls of the house. Parks, standing up and holding a shotgun for self-defense, was then struck by a bullet in his abdomen.

When Parks suffered the gunshot wound, the witness joined Parks’ girlfriend, who was also in the residence and had a handgun, in successfully taking Parks out of the house. They then entered Parks’ truck and drove to a nearby street.

When the first Glenwood Springs police officer responded to shots fired, Robbins had moved items in the house to barricade doors and windows, the affidavit states.

“Officer (Terran) Farnham exited his vehicle and approached the residence. According to Officer Farnham’s body-worn camera, shots appear to come from the residence,” the affidavit states.

More officers, including those in defense vehicles from the sheriff’s offices of Garfield and Eagle counties, arrived on scene to assist Farnham a short time later.

“At one point Officer Farnham sees a male suspect inside the residence at a window who was armed,” the affidavit states. “Officer Farnham gives the male commands to drop his weapon.”

Robbins did not comply with Farnham. Farnham then retreated toward another residence while more shots were heard on his body camera coming from the residence.

During this time, dispatch remained on the phone with the original reporting party, who was still hiding behind her dresser.

Dispatch advised officers that Robbins had called 911 and asked to be transferred to the officers on scene.

Glenwood Springs Police Officer A.J. Hand said in the affidavit that when he arrived on scene, he eventually heard Robbins tell negotiators “I don’t want to hurt anyone, just Tom.” A negotiator spoke with Robbins for more than an hour and asked him to surrender multiple times.

“Robbins stated multiple times that he was putting away his firearms and that he had barricaded the house with furniture,” Hand stated in the affidavit. “He mentioned at one point that he was leaving (them) on the kitchen table.”

Robbins eventually complied with negotiators and surrendered safely without further incident. Responding officers also safely escorted the roommate hiding behind her dresser out of the house.

Investigating officers discovered bullet impacts on patrol vehicles, nearby residences, civilian vehicles and at Veltus Park. They also discovered several handguns, rifles and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Multiple bullet impacts were spotted all throughout the house after Robbins was arrested.

“Multiple defects were located in the stairway and bedroom,” the affidavit states. “Blood was also located in the bedroom doorway and the bedroom floor.”

Robbins is scheduled to appear in Garfield County District Court at 8:15 a.m. July 26.