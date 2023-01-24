Devils burn Huskies in rivalry basketball double-header

Battle Mountain's Cooper Skidmore drives to the basket in a rivalry match against Eagle Valley on Jan. 24, 2023.

A week of exciting local basketball rivalry action continued Tuesday night at Eagle Valley High School, where the Devils boys and girls teams faced off against up valley opponents Battle Mountain.

The Devils girls came out firing on all cylinders to begin the night, with aggressive offensive scoring led by Cassandra Yurcak that put the Devils in good standing at 16-5 at the end of the first period.

But the Huskies were not ready to lay down quite yet. They responded in the second with a Huskies scoring drive led by Cassidy Kurt shooting from the line that tightened the deficit, but Eagle Valley forward Zakia Shreeve’s relentless full-court press stilled the Huskies’ momentum, keeping the visitors out of the key and away from the boards. The Devils took the win 64-44, advancing their record to 6-7 for the season.

Eagle Valley’s Josie Fitzsimmons handles the ball during a rivalry game against Battle Mountain on Jan. 24, 2023.

Dubs for the Devils

The Eagle Valley boys were quick to set a similar tone right away with an 8-0 scoring drive led by Gunther Soltvedt and Elias Pena, backed by Branden Escudero ’s aggressive full-court press keeping the Huskies on their heels. But when Battle Mountain crossed into scoring territory, persistence paid off, with strong offensive rebounding from Cooper Skidmore and drives from Whit Hyde that ensured results, keeping the Huskies in the fight throughout the evening.

A booming dunk from Eagle Valley’s Nikko Von Stralendorff in the fourth quarter was the final straw as the home crowd began an early victory celebration. Ultimately, the heat was too much for the Huskies, and the Devils sent them panting with a 71-44 loss in Gypsum.

More basketball action continues as Eagle Valley travels to Fruita on Friday, and the Husky girls play Basalt at home and both the boys and girls squads will travel to Niwot on Saturday.