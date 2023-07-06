Devil’s Thumb Fire in Grand County grows to 95 acres, 0% contained

The Devil’s Thumb Fire sparked on Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 2:30 p.m. As of Tuesday evening the fire is 0% contained and estimated to be 20 acres.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

The Devil’s Thumb Fire near Fraser has grown to 95 acres since yesterday and is 0% contained.

While yesterday’s initial estimate of the fire’s size by the U.S. Forest Service was 20 acres, upon reassessment it was determined that a more accurate estimate of the fire was 50 acres, according to Christopher Green, a public affairs specialist with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

“That’s because low lying smoke made the initial size up difficult,” Green stated in an email to Sky-Hi News. “We got a more accurate estimate of 50 acres, not because the fire more than doubled in size.”

Meaning that the fire has grown from 50 to 95 acres in approximately 24 hours.

The Devil’s Thumb Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil’s Thumb Trailhead, approximately 7 miles northeast of Fraser. The cause is unknown and still under investigation.

The Arapaho-Roosevelt Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire Wednesday morning, and the incident commander is Michael Smith of the U.S. Forest Service.

Federal and county resources have three heavy tankers, four helicopters, two hotshot crews and two initial attack crews on the scene.

Although the fire is burning only on Forest Service land, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office will remain involved in fire suppression operations by aiding in assessment, planning and operational processes as necessary.

Currently, there are no evacuations in place and there are no expected pre-evacuations, according to Erin Opsahl, the communications director for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“As we are all aware, conditions in wildfire country can change unexpectedly. Please remain vigilant and take this opportunity to review our county-wide evacuation map ,” Opsahl stated.

Local officials are urging residents to sign up for CodeRed alerts . Updates and information about the Devil’s Thumb Fire can be found on InciWeb .

