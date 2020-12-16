Did Vail get 13 inches of snow overnight? Not exactly

If you love snow, and you get Vail Resorts’ daily snow reports texted or emailed to your phone, then you probably jumped out of bed when you saw that Vail got 13 inches of fresh snow overnight.

Screengrab



Screengrab.



Thirteen inches? That’s a monster powder day — and an unexpected one, too, considering no such weather event was in the local forecast.

But, alas, powder aficionados, Vail really didn’t get more than a foot of fresh overnight. According to Vail Resorts’ website, which was updated at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday morning, the resort has had 2 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours and 7 inches in the last 48.

Snow.com screengrab



Hey, that’s still fresh snow, but if you were expecting more than a foot of blower pow to blast through, you’re going to have to wait.

The good news? More snow is in the forecast, with a few inches expected to arrive early Friday.