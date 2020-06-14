Dillon Reservoir search shifts from search and rescue mission to body recovery

A search for a missing man began Saturday afternoon after a boat capsized. The search was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, but the operation shifted to a body recovery.

Courtesy photo Elaine Collins

DILLON — Erin Opsahl, spokeswoman for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, said that operations have shifted from a search and rescue operation to a body recovery mission after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon on Dillon Reservoir, leaving one person missing during the Peak 1 Regatta race. The missing person has been identified as a 68 year old male by Opsahl.

Summit County Rescue Group spokesperson Charles Pitman said that the search for the man continued until around midnight on Saturday night and resumed on Sunday.

The initial search team included the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit County Rescue Group, the Summit County Water Rescue Team, Flight for Life, the Dillon Marina and the Dillon Yacht Club. Opsahl said all of these groups were involved in an extensive water surface and shore search.

Opsahl said the underwater search is ongoing and that the search team will continue to search for the body as long as weather conditions remain safe. She said that if winds pick up to unsafe conditions on Dillon Reservoir then the team might need to suspend the search until the weather passes.