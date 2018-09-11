Dine and Drink: A low-calorie, high-vitamin dinner with shrimp and peaches

This dish is a beautiful arrangement of orange foods that are in season that packs a punch of vitamins and flavor.

Shrimp is a "go-to" for me because it is quick, simple, low in calories and high in protein. A three-ounce serving has 17 grams of protein, 90 calories, all nine essential amino acids, tons of minerals and vitamin D. Vitamin D is a cancer-fighting, bone building vitamin, according to the publication "The 150 World's Healthiest Foods."

The pop of bright color in this dish gives a big nod to the sweet potato. Roasting vegetables enhances their flavor and adds very little fat. Sweet potatoes are another healthy and colorful addition with beta-carotene, fiber and vitamins B6, C and E. Sweet potatoes are delicious with the addition of orange flavor and chipotle pepper.

Speaking super, let's talk superfoods, like kale. Roasting the kale on the same pan as the sweet potatoes helps reduce clean up and adds a crunchy component to this meal. Kale has a plethora of flavor and contains cancer-fighting indoles, calcium, iron, vitamins A, C and K.

Vitamins C and K can be found in peaches as well. Peaches are in season now and the stands on the side of Highway 6 are an easy way to grab this low calorie snack. Peaches added fresh at the end of this dish give it a juicy sweet flavor of the last days of summer.

Shrimp & Peaches

1.5 lbs. raw shrimp

1 large sweet potato

2 cups Kale

Chipotles in adobo

1/2 cup half & half

1 orange juiced

1/4 cup green onions, diced

1 peach

1-2 cups cooked pasta or grain of choice

1 Tablespoon butter

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Sugar

Remove shells from shrimp and toss with a little salt, pepper and sugar.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Peel sweet potato and chop in small cubes. Toss with 1-2 teaspoons olive oil & salt and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Spread potatoes in a single layer and bake for 20 minutes.

Prepare kale while sweet potatoes are cooking by removing stems and chopping or ripping into small pieces. Toss kale with 2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. After sweet potatoes have cooked 20 minutes, remove from oven and make room on same baking sheet for kale. Place back in the oven and cook for 10 minutes or until kale is crunchy and potatoes are cooked through.

In a small food processor, blend chipotles in adobo (or chop) reserving 1 Tablespoon for this dish and saving the rest for another use.

Warm a large skillet over medium heat and melt 1 Tablespoon butter and 1 Tablespoon olive oil. Once butter is melted, add shrimp in a single layer and cook for 3 to 5 minutes depending on size of shrimp. Once they do not stick to the pan, flip and cook 3 to 4 minutes more, add juice of half the orange. Once the shrimp are pink, remove from pan and place on a plate or bowl.

Chop peach into small pieces.

Add half and half and chipotles to pan, cook for 3 minutes, stirring.

Mix in sweet potatoes, shrimp, green onions and stir to combine.

Add grains if using and the remaining juice of orange, sprinkle pepper to taste.

Plate and garnish with crunchy kale and fresh peaches.

Serves 4.

Tracy Miller is a private chef and caterer, focusing on healthy foods. You can contact her at Tracy@colorfulcooking.com