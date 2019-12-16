Dining & Lifestyle

Editor’s Note: This sponsored contest is brought to you by Visit Vail Valley – The Official Visitors Guide.

Bon Appetit!

In the Vail Valley, eating and drinking are an important part of the day. From fine dining hotspots to casual comforts, it’s not hard to find great food

A Big Night Out

For a wonderful experience, treat yourself to one of the valley’s fine-dining mainstays. In Vail: Enjoy the mountain view and pristine sushi at Matsuhisa Vail, courtesy of celebrity chef Nobu. Leonora in The Sebastian Vail focuses on delicious, international flavors, with a large array of small plates for those who want to try everything. Flame at Four Seasons Vail is a great one-two punch of stellar food underscored by comfortable, intuitive service. And Terra Bistro’s extensive menu includes tried and true favorites with seasonal inspirations.

In Beaver Creek: Splendido at the Chateau continues to produce over-the-top cuisine that hits all the right notes. WYLD at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch focuses on alpine-inspired ingredients. For a truly romantic experience, cozy in to the converted farmhouse that is now Mirabelle Restaurant. Beano’s, located mid-mountain, is accessible by snowcat-driven sleigh in the winter months and via horse or shuttle in the summer.

Inspired Options

Many restaurants offer creative menus in a more casual setting. In Vail: Try the Sonnenalp Hotel, which offers the best fondue in the valley at Swiss Chalet, casual Southwestern-style pub fare at the Bully Ranch and the best breakfast buffet in town at Ludwig’s. The vivacious Mountain Standard has a menu built around live-fire cooking, and it’s delicious. Bol in Solaris brings big, bold flavors to the menu — plus there’s a custom bowling alley in the back of the restaurant.

In Beaver Creek: The Golden Eagle Inn has long been known for its warm hospitality as well as its cuisine — during the summer months the patio is the best seat in the house. Hooked has a delightful approach to seafood that puts you in the driver’s seat — pick your fish, then cruise the lengthy prep options. In Avon, Maya’s Mexican-inspired food is a tour of regional specialties, but the simple homemade tortilla shines big and bright. In Edwards, Craftsman elevates the humble sandwich to new heights. The Rose’s playful, ingredient-driven menu tempts the tastebuds.

Casual Comforts

With three locations in the valley, Pazzo’s Pizzeria is tops, thanks to its Azteca and Corfu pizzas. Find them in Eagle, Avon and Vail Village, as well as street-side at the Vail Farmers’ Market. The Little Diner in Lionshead has serious street cred from breakfast and lunch devotees. At Pivot 62 in West Vail’s Highline, a DoubleTree by Hilton, cocktails and casual eats are the name of the game. Northside Coffee and Kitchen in Avon has an amazing baked goods case — doughnuts galore — but the full menu is extensive and diverse. Try Sundae in Edwards and Vail for some delightful homemade ice cream, with or without the customized mix-ins. The Bookworm of Edwards started out as a retail operation that’s grown into a community hotspot — try one of the “literary” crepes or salads.