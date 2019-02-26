Discover more about wine and food with La Tour

La Tour Restaurant and Bar in Vail wants to help you learn and appreciate the art of fine cuisine and fine wine. La Tour not only prepares delicious meals but also provides educational opportunities to go with that meal. Dining is about elevating the senses, so take part in a few offerings available at La Tour this spring with afternoon wine tastings and winemaker dinners.

Daily from 5 to 6 p.m., La Tour takes you on a little wine tour where their sommelier will serve up tastes of five different wines for $25. Sip, savor and let your senses learn about different varietals from La Tour's nearly 500 selections from around the world. Hear the stories behind the grapes as your guide takes you through the series. Take notes or take photos of your favorites and soak in all the knowledge about each tasting. With homework like this, you'll be striving to learn everything about the topic.

In addition to the daily wine tastings, La Tour is also teaming up with several wineries throughout the year to bring more learning opportunities to you with winemaker dinners. The first one is with La Spinetta on March 6 at 7 p.m.

"La Spinetta is one of the most highly regarded wineries in Italy. They produce Barbaresco and Barbera in Piedmont, and Sangiovese in Tuscany, among others," said Kai Gueron, beverage director for La Tour.

Paul and Lourdes Ferzacca have owned La Tour for 20 years and pride themselves on bringing the finest ingredients to the table.

"One of the greatest things about French cuisine is that they have always brought in the best ingredients they could possibly get a hold of. It's not always about the local ingredients, it's what's the best ingredient," said Paul Ferzacca, chef-owner of La Tour. He was trained under some of the best master French chefs in Chicago before coming to Vail in the early 1990s.

If you aren't able to attend the winemaker dinner on March 6, La Tour has its chef's tasting menu available nightly. Enjoy a multicourse dinner with wines paired by their sommelier.

The cost is $119 per person and includes food and wine. Seating is extremely limited so make your reservation today by calling 970-476-4403 or learn more at http://www.latour-vail.com.