Discuss history, controversy of conservation and preservation at Vail event April 25

VAIL — The Town of Vail and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will sponsor another installment in the Lunch with the Locals series at noon Wednesday, April 25, in the Lionshead Welcome Center. Attendees get a free lunch while listening to Pete Wadden, town of Vail watershed education coordinator, discuss the history and ongoing controversy surrounding the philosophies of conservation and preservation in the United States.

Experts from Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help restore Gore Creek. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Wadden at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com.