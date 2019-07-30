Dismiss Polis organizers bullish in Garfield County

Shooters Grill is one of several places in Rifle where registered Colorado voters can sign a petition to recall Gov. Jared Polis.

Kyle Mills

Gun laws, the national popular vote, and oil and gas regulation are leading some in Garfield County to sign petitions to recall Gov. Jared Polis just six months into his term.

And organizers say it’s more than just Republicans who want to fire the Democratic governor.

“This is not a Republican effort; this is very much a Colorado-citizens-who-have-had enough-already effort,” said Sherrona Bishop, chair of the Dismiss Polis effort in Garfield County.

Dismiss Polis was recognized by the Colorado Secretary of State July 8, beginning a 60-day window the group has to collect 631,266 signatures. Dismiss Polis has a goal of 900,000, which would be more than 10,000 signatures a day.

It’s unclear how many complete petitions have been returned locally or throughout Colorado thus far. Bishop says that many petitions have gone out, and are slowly being collected.