Dispensary – Best of Vail Valley 2020

High Country Healing has twice since 2017 won the Best of Vail Valley voting for Best Dispensary.

Photo courtesy of High Country Healing

Colorado’s cannabis business changes fast, but there’s a constant in the Vail Valley: High Country Healing.

The dispensary, located on EagleVail’s “Green Mile,” has won the favor of Vail Daily readers for several categories of products and services. This is the dispensary’s second overall win in since 2017.

Part of the allure is the space itself. The dispensary grows much of its product on site, and guests can see all those plants in various states of their green glory. Customers can also pick their own buds from that growing bounty. Those plants are grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides, something the business requires of all its outside vendors.

Growing on-site doesn’t limit High Country Healing’s selection, which readers have honored over the years. In addition to smokeables in a dizzying array of varieties, High Country Healing customers can also enjoy a broad selection of edibles and other products, from infused barbecue sauce to cannabis ice cream sandwiches.

Topping off the package is the staff at High Country Healing. There’s an education program for every budtender at every High Country Healing location, including Silverthorne, Alma and Colorado Springs in addition to EagleVail.

That breadth of product, ambiance and staff have combined to make High Country Healing a consistent winner.