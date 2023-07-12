District Attorney’s Office identifies officers involved in Summit County shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Summit Cove on Sunday morning, July 9.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

The 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has identified the two law enforcement officers who discharged their firearms on Sunday, July 9, killing an 18-year-old graduate of Summit High School.

Moquin has been employed with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for two years and has been a certified Peace Officer in Colorado for one and a half years, the release states. He is currently assigned to the patrol division.

Jambor has been with the Dillon Police Department for three years and has been a certified Peace Officer in Colorado since 2013. He is currently assigned to the department’s patrol division.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy Vincent Moquin and Dillon Police Department officer Allen Jambor both pulled their triggers after responding to Summit Cove in unincorporated Summit County early that morning, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the person officers killed, but Monica Vasquez, the aunt of the victim, identified him to Summit Daily as Charlie Foster and said he had been experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Foster pointed a “handgun” at officers, but his aunt has described the weapon as a “BB gun.” The Sheriff’s Office has declined multiple requests to provide more details on the type of weapon involved.

Foster had just graduated high school, Vasquez said, and he had been looking into continuing his education in real estate. She described him as “the most loving, caring kid in the world,” and said the family had been working to get him help for his mental health issues.

Both Moquin and Jambor remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation as is standard protocol of both law enforcement agencies, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting occurred after police responded around 7:20 a.m. to the area of Summit Drive and Idlewild Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man “failed repeatedly to comply with verbal commands given to him, pointed a handgun at a deputy and officer and was subsequently shot,” the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Summit Daily is in the process of filing records requests seeking more information about both law enforcement officers’ training and background.