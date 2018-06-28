Do I still live in America? What has happened to our country? (letter)

What has happened to our country?

Being a mother of four and grandmother of five, my heart goes out to the children and their parents, fleeing persecution in their own country and coming to America for a chance at life. This used to be what America was all about. It is stated that we are "the land of the free and the home of the brave" in our national anthem.

How have we come to the point of separating children (toddlers and babies, even) from their parents? This is inhumane and cruel. I don't feel like I am living in America anymore. It feels more like I'm living in a dictatorship of some kind.

I am fighting with all my strength these last days on the planet to try to get some semblance of truth and decency back in America. However, I'm just one little old lady, and I'm feeling hopeless a lot of the time.

It is so hard for me to believe that Americans are still standing behind this administration and this reckless, lawless and dangerous president, who is destroying so much of the good that has been done in past years. A president of the United States praising the dictators of the world such as Putin and Kim Jung Un and insulting our allies such as Canada is so unbelievable to me.

I'm praying every day for something to wake people up to what is happening in our America. However, prayers are not enough, folks. Action is what is necessary! Action by every citizen is necessary to return our government to some semblance of morality and truth. Congress is not going to act, that is obvious. Knowing that our president lies and contradicts himself almost daily doesn't seem to matter anymore. This is truly shocking to me.

Pay attention, America! The future of your children and grandchildren is in your hands. Get out and vote in every election you can.

Linda Carr

Eagle