Do you know what your child is watching online?

Children are in front of a screen more than ever.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spanish: Interpretation available

Interpretation available Welcome to join: Children ages 10 and older are welcome with an adult.

Children ages 10 and older are welcome with an adult. Learn more: http://www.mountainyouth.org/eatchatparent

Do you know where your kids are exploring online? Do you think your kids are too young? Think again — they are not and are being inundated with messages that aren’t age-appropriate.

Minecraft porn, Roblox porn and TikTok sex are all realities that millions of kids are exposed to on a daily basis. The average age a child is first exposed to sexual content is 8 and chronic viewing of pornographic material is common by the age of 11.

Join Mountain Youth on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. for a live Zoom webinar to learn how this exposure can lead to addiction, anxiety, and depression. “What is your child watching online?” will feature Dr. Lisa Strohman, a renowned clinical psychologist and expert on the digital world’s effect on our mental wellness. Strohman will be joined by Kala Bettis, the outreach operations manager for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. Bettis has 10 years in the field of law enforcement, was a counselor in our valley and has worked in community mental health services for over a decade.

Dr. Strohman has become widely known for her advocacy and education around mental wellness as it relates to our digital lives. She has worked with thousands of parents, schools, and children around the globe. She established the Digital Citizen Academy as a prevention and diversion training program focused on eliminating core issues like cyber-bullying, child luring and suicide. DCA is offered to schools with an in-home plan that educates, empowers, and inspires balance and pro-social use of technology.

During this Eat Chat Parent, Bettis will share how students are in front of a screen more than ever and how our awareness as parents can help them to better navigate healthy screen time, social interactions and learning. Parents will find healthy ways to balance entertainment and productivity while maintaining social interaction and interpersonal connection with children and their peers. Bettis will highlight the importance of revisiting outdoor activities, game nights, family dinners without phones, and having check-in conversations with our kids during this time.

Mountain Youth was founded in 2001 and has grown over the decades, creating a safe place for conversation, giving young people a voice, providing accurate information, and creating a community where all youth thrive. In 2020, Mountain Youth embraced the virtual world in response to COVID-19 while keeping a pulse on the community’s needs, health, and well-being.