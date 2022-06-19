Eagle’s Kim Dobson wins Mount Washington Road Race

Kim Dobson of Eagle crosses the line to win her record seventh Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday.

Joe Viger/Courtesy photo

Eagle’s Kim Dobson, 38, won her seventh Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday in New Hampshire, passing Anna Pichrtova for the most wins ever by a woman at the prestigious uphill running event. She is now also tied with Bob Hodge for the most all-time wins in either gender.

Weather conditions on the mountain — known as the “home of the world’s worst weather” — forced officials to shorten the course for just the second time in the event’s 61-year history. The normally 7.6-mile, 4,650-foot-of-climb course was changed to 3.8 miles, finishing at the “halfway” point of the Auto Road instead of the mountain’s 6,288-foot summit.

American Trail Running Association’s Richard Bolt reported that Dobson said “I’m going to go out conservatively — it is easy to blow up in the first half-mile,” when asked before the race if the shortened distance would affect her strategy. Bolt reported that Dobson had the lead at one mile and was “well on her way to making history” by the second.

She finished in a “halfway” course record of 31 minutes, 59 seconds, which earned her a $5,000 bonus in addition to the $1,000 cash prize for winning.

“Seventh time running Mt Washington Road Race, just can’t resist this awesome race,” Dobson posted to Instagram after winning.

“Although this year’s course was shortened due to extreme weather, my goals remained the same: give it my ALL, run my own race, stay positive, & enjoy the gift of running….then see where I land.”

Amber Ferreira, 40, was second in 34:32 and Kim Nedeau, 42, rounded out the all-mom podium in 35:26.

Fellow Colorado runner Joe Gray, who won his eighth straight 10K trail race at the GoPro Mountain Games last week, won the men’s race for the sixth time, also setting a new halfway course record of 27:44.