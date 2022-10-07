Dogma Athletica in Edwards now has new ownership

Dan Swenson is the new owner of Dogma Athletica in Edwards.

DogmaAthletica/courtesy photo

Dogma Athletica has announced the completion of the transition of ownership from Rod and Michelle Connolly to Dan Swenson.

“I want to thank Rod and Michelle for entrusting me with the honor of becoming part of the Dogma Athletica community and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Swenson said. “I have the utmost admiration for what they have built with all of you. I look forward to working alongside our existing staff, continuing to provide uniquely individualized fitness services and training programs.”

Dogma Athletica has long been a Vail Valley leader in the fitness, health and well-being industry with its function and movement-based approach to fitness. The existing staff of trainers — Bryan Maroney, Brent Sands, Jared Saunders and Katie-Jane Denton — is staying in place, In addition, Faith De Haan, who holds a masters degree in Exercise Physiology, has joined the team.

Swenson said the gym will continue its mindfulness-oriented approach to fitness as well as expand its offerings to include endurance sports coaching.

“I am passionate about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Through the relationships we form at Dogma Athletica, I hope to address not just the physical but also the mental and emotional well-being of the people who cross our threshold and by extension the well-being of our wider community,” Swenson said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information, go to dogmaathletica.com , email info@dogmaathletica.com or call 970-688-4433.