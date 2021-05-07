‘Doing a great job:’ Moffat County Republican chair weighs in on Boebert’s first few months in office

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting democratic and Republican voters in our communities.

In just six months in office, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has made many headlines and been the center of attention on many nightly television shows.

Though some of the publicity may seem negative to outsiders, many Moffat County residents — including Moffat County Republican Party chairman Doug Winters — are pleased with the work Boebert has done so far — and the way she continues to represent the oft-overlooked Western Slope.

Moffat County Republican Chairman Doug Winters says he's pleased with the job Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is doing so far. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



“I think she’s doing a great job,” Winters said. “I think she’s doing what she said she was going to do, and I also understand that there’s a lot of things — probably out of her control — that she’s standing up for CD-3 and doing what she said she was going to. In particular, she’s fighting for water rights, the Constitution, protecting our lands, and trying to keep our oil and gas and our energy industry going.

“Those are the things, I think, that our community is looking for from her in terms of making sure we’re protected and we’re heard,” Winters said.

Winters, a registered Republican for the last 20 years and a longtime Moffat County resident, was re-elected as the party chairman in the county in February 2021. Outside of his role in the political landscape in Moffat County, Winters has a wide reach in Northwest Colorado as the Chief Investigator for the 14th Judicial District.

A father of two boys, Joey and Zach, and married to Chrissy, Winters is well-versed in the political landscape in Northwest Colorado. Monitoring Boebert’s rise and her impact at the state and national level, Winters hopes to see more from the vocal, popular representative.

“From us in our community, what we would like to see her do is continue fighting for our values, fighting for our rights here on the Western Slope, being that voice in Washington that we so desperately need here in Colorado,” Winters said. “I think as long as she keeps doing that, she’ll find some success with that.”

Prior to Boebert winning CD-3’s seat over former Congressman Scott Tipton and eventual Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch-Bush, Winters said there was a bit of divide in the Republican party in Moffat County regarding Boebert, but once she became the nominee, full support was thrown behind her.

“I would say there was a bit of a divide, honestly, but people loved her enthusiasm overall,” Winters said. “That’s ultimately what got her elected. If I’m not mistaken, a lot of those people that were first-time voters or didn’t vote very often, she energized that base. That’s what ultimately got people out to vote, and she had a strong message.

“People were tired of the same old routine that we’re getting, and I think people were ready to see a sort of a change at that point,” Winters added. “She’s delivered in that way.”

Though Boebert has been busy since swearing into office, in terms of introducing bills and fighting for the Western Slope, Winters says that Boebert’s office has been very receptive to Moffat County and is working towards getting the Congresswoman into town in the summer.

“We want to give the people some facetime with her,” Winters said. “We also want to give those that maybe don’t follow her online or through the news to learn about what she’s going to do.”

While Boebert reaches many on social media platforms, she’s often run into controversy through Twitter with comments, spats with other politicians, and more, but for Winters, it’s not something that bothers him or other Republicans in the community.

“I’m not on Twitter, but I know she has more of an online presence than our former Congressman,” Winters said. “That’s kind of the wave now; you can reach so many people on social media, and that’s what she’s doing rather than through the conventional ways.”

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com .