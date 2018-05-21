 Dollars for Scholars awards over $200,000 in scholarships | VailDaily.com

Dollars for Scholars awards over $200,000 in scholarships

Daily staff report
YouthPower365 hosted its annual Dollars for Scholars awards ceremony on May 3. Thanks to the generosity of scholarship donors and administrators in the community, 60 outstanding graduating seniors were awarded over $235,000 in scholarship funds. Nineteen scholarship entities were represented, honoring students for their various achievements in the classroom, community and beyond.