Donovan to host ranching roundtable with CSU scientists

Livestock grazing on public land in the West destroys vegetation, damages native wildlife habitats and disrupts natural processes, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. (Special to the Daily)



State Senator Kerry Donovan, of Vail, will host a virtual roundtable meeting Monday with Colorado State University scientists following a statewide listening tour on ranching and farming last week.

Donovan said the group attending the virtual meeting, which includes both the current president and chancellor of Colorado State University, will discuss the challenges Colorado’s farmers and ranchers are currently facing, and potential solutions to those problems.

“I’m proud of the coalition of farmers, ranchers and academic institutions like Colorado State University that we’re building to fight for rural communities,” Donovan told the Vail Daily. “I’ll make sure that the voices of small farmers and ranchers are loud and clear in our policies as we build back better from this awful pandemic.”

In addition to President Joyce E. McConnell and Chancellor Tony Frank, the Colorado State University roundtable group includes James Pritchett, Ph.D, dean, College of Agricultural Sciences; Ajay Mennon, president/CEO, Colorado State University Research Foundation; Jan Leach, university distinguished professor, Agricultural Biology; Gene Kelly, deputy director, Agricultural Experiment Station and professor of Soil Science; Keith Belk, department head Animal Sciences and Monfort chair for Meat Science; Amy Charkowksi, department head, Agricultural Biology; and Maria Fernandez-Gimenez, professor of Rangeland Ecology and Management.

“One thing is clear, and that’s that Colorado is still a national leader on agriculture,” Donovan said.

Last week, Donovan launched a state-wide listening tour to better understand the current state of the agriculture industry in Colorado. For more than a century, producers in Colorado have met the challenges of their time with an innovative spirit – using their knowledge of the land and animals that they work and creating ways to increase and improve their output. Today, agriculture industry leaders rely on science to help feed the world and preserve the land that they grow on for generations to come; the story of the current state of agriculture in Colorado would not be complete without the voices of the state’s leading researchers.

The Agriculture Virtual Roundtable is scheduled for 10 a.m on Monday, view on Zoom using Meeting ID: 989 9520 2550.