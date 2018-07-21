Don’t just sit and soak up Wi-Fi; give seats to paying customers so small restaurants can survive (letter)

We've all seen them: People taking up very limited seating in food establishments for the free Wi-Fi while paying customers can find nowhere to sit. Maybe they buy a single drink or, worse yet, just ask for free water and sit there for hours on their laptop while taking up valuable real estate.

This behavior really hurts establishments financially because when people who actually are buying food have nowhere to sit, they just don't come back, jeopardizing the survival of the small business owner who put his or her entire savings into the spot.

If you are going to hang out for the free Wi-Fi, please be cognizant of your surroundings, and if the restaurant begins to fill, simply leave to show your support for the people who actually paid for the chair on which you are sitting.

Spencer Kluesner

Eagle