 Dotsero wildland fire on shoulder of I-70

Dotsero wildland fire on shoulder of I-70

Vail Daily Staff Report
1:15 p.m.: There is a wildland fire on the shoulder of I70 near EB131 near Dotsero. The right lane eastbound is currently blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information arrives.