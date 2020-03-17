Downvalley power outage caused by raccoon

EAGLE — Holy Cross Energy reports that 7,633 customers experienced a power outage shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

“A raccoon found his way into electrical equipment in our substation near Eagle,” said Jenna Weatherred, Holy Cross Energy’s vice president of member and community relations.

The affected customers were without power for approximately 45 minutes.

“This incident should cause no more trouble, and we are currently experiencing no unplanned outages,” Weatherred said.