Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’

David Cook has coached performers from the PGA, NBA, NFL, MLB, Olympics, and collegiate national championship ranks.

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Edwards Interfaith Chapel | Edwards More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information.

Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so good?” Or followed a team that rose from zero to hero? Over the past 30 years, many great sports achievements share a common thread: Dr. David Cook. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, Cook joins the Vail Symposium for a special evening discussing “greatness” and what it takes to achieve it.

“Greatness is available to everyone, but very few people truly achieve it,” said James Kenley, executive director of Vail Symposium. “Dr. Cook is a riveting storyteller combining specific experiences with champions and a broad knowledge of the psychology of success. I think everyone in the audience will be inspired to integrate the recipe for greatness into their daily lives.”

During this program, Cook illuminates, through colorful stories about the mental performance of champions – including the San Antonio Spurs, many PGA players, the University of Kansas basketball and track and field teams, and more – the three strongest predictors of greatness: focus, passion and mental toughness. While that may sound simple, implementation proves elusive for most of us. The very best of us—in sports, business and life—also practice Dr. Cook’s final component: selfless exceptionalism.

Cook brings audiences into the locker room, behind the bench and into the boardroom as he shares the hidden principles of “greatness,” captured in his new book by the same name. This unique vantage point and the stories that unfold will inspire and equip you on the journey to your true potential.

About the speaker:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Cook served as “Mental Training Coach” for the San Antonio Spurs from 1996 – 2004 which included two World Championships. He has coached performers from the PGA, NBA, NFL, MLB, Olympics, and collegiate national championship ranks. His business clients have included Exxon Mobil, Sprint, USAA, Valero, Merill Lynch, Insperity, and many other Fortune 500 companies. In 2006, he released his best selling novel, “Seven Days in Utopia: Golf’s Sacred Journey.” This book was made into a movie, “Seven Days in Utopia,” starring academy award winners Robert Duvall and Melissa Leo and was released in theaters across the country in 2011. He served as Executive Producer and screenwriter on this project.

Cook has represented the U.S. at the International Olympic Academy in Greece, served as president of the National Sport Psychology Academy, and was recently named, “Top 10 Mental Game Consultant” by Golf Digest Magazine. Learn more at GreatnessTheBook.com.