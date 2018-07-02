Draft water efficiency plan for upper Eagle River is ready for public comment

VAIL — The draft Eagle River Regional Water Efficiency Plan is available for review by the public, which can submit comments through Monday, July 30.

he plan is a joint effort by the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority that outlines actions the organizations will take to meet increasing regional water demands with available supply into the future in an environmentally and fiscally responsible manner.

Community members can review the draft plan at the district office in Vail during business hours and anytime online at erwsd.org.

Both the district and the authority are required to have a water efficiency plan on file with the Colorado Water Conservation Board, which is part of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. The water conservation board awarded grant funds to the district and authority to assist with plan development and there must be a period for the public to comment on the proposed plan. This public comment period follows an extensive outreach process where the plan was presented to nearly 20 community groups. Several of those presentations can be viewed on the High Five Access Media website. Feedback at those presentations has informed the current draft.

All comments received will be considered for integration into the final plan and will be noted in a plan appendix. The district and authority boards of directors will review the final plan in August and approve its submittal to the Colorado Water Conservation Board, which makes the final determination that the plan meets state guidelines and accepts it.

To submit comments, contact water demand management coordinator Maureen Mulcahy by email, phone, or mail at mmulcahy@erwsd.org, 970-477-5402, or 846 Forest Road, Vail, 81657. Written comments are preferred for better tracking and inclusion in the final plan.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or call 970-477-5402.