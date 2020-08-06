Beaver Creek Weekend Happs

Head on up to Beaver Creek for some live music, a silent disco and an a la carte menu at Zusamenn this weekend. The Beav’ has music every day of the week from 2 to 8 p.m. but on Fridays check out F.A.C. (Friday Afternoon Club) from 3 to 5 p.m. on the plaza. Families can not only enjoy live music but also bites from local restaurants, refreshing beverages, shopping, games and more.

Follow F.A.C. is a family-friendly silent disco from 5 to 8 p.m. Complimentary pairs of headphones are handed out so you can dance to the rhythm of your own beat or pair up with someone who is also dancing to that frequency. If you miss the dancing on Friday or didn’t get enough, the silent disco is offered on Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m., too.

On Saturday, check out Zusamenn, which is a celebration of food and community. Loosely translated from its German roots, zusamenn means something collective or a gathering. The gatherings will be more socially-distanced this summer, but the live music will be performed by crowd favorites Spinphony on the rink stage between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Spinphony is an all-female electric string quartet out of Denver. They blend Bach with AC/DC for a unique, high energy sound.

The event is free to attend and you can purchase food and drinks along the way. This festival of flavors was created by Beaver Creek’s renowned chefs and restaurants. Visit village restaurants to select from delectable small plates and signature beverages and cocktails. For more information, please view beavercreek.com.

Drive-in Movies

Drive-in movies are a perfect way to see a flick during a pandemic. The Blue Starlite Drive-In returns to Minturn this summer with classic movies and safety measures in place to watch a movie on the big screen this weekend.

The 1985 adventure comedy “Goonies” will be showing on Friday night. Get tickets in advance online and read all of the COVID-19 safety protocols. You can even order concessions in advance and those items will be provided to you when you arrive as to limit the time people are out of their cars.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is showing on Saturday night. This 1989 film is the last in the three-part series that starred Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Sean Connery plays Indian Jones’ father.

Both movies start at 8:50 p.m. and the gates open at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance online and learn more at bluestarlitedrivein.com.

Vail Dance Festival: Digital Edition

The 32nd annual Vail Dance Festival kicked off last week and although the dancers weren’t able to gather physically on the stage in Vail, their on-screen presence has touched the Vail Valley and beyond. The Vail Dance Festival: Digital Edition showcased world premieres that happened in Vail in recent years and really offered a “best of” look at what makes the Vail Dance Festival so special. The performances have been shown on Vail Dance Festival’s Facebook and YouTube accounts and all shows will be available until August 15.

Opening night seemed to have the most comments on social media and the numbers show that there are around 63,000 views across Facebook and YouTube. Facebook provides a breakdown of where people are watching the videos and although most viewers are from the US, data showed that viewers were tuning in all over Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Central and South America.

Closing night is Friday at 6 p.m. online. Damian Woetzel, the artistic director of the Vail Dance Festival, hosts this digital show remotely. Woetzel will walk you through what performances you will see and highlight some of the artists involved. “Carolina Shout” will be shown first. This 2019 world premiere features dancers Michelle Dorrance and Lil Buck along with music by jazz pianist Jason Moran.

The second part of the show will feature the 2017 premiere of “we seem to be more than one.” This performance was a collaboration between tap-dancing sensation, Michelle Dorrnance and various artists at the festival and brings in dance moves from tap, ballet, contemporary, jookin’, flamenco, and modern traditions.

Celebrate this summer tradition in Vail by watching the Vail Dance Festival and to learn more about how you can support the festival and the artists during these trying times, visit vaildance.org.

Nottingham Park activities

Please note that Nottingham Lake will be closed for the USA Swimming Open Water Championships but the Harry A. Nottingham Park will still be open and offers plenty of things to do without adding water.

Nottingham Lake will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This will include the beach and grass area on the north side of the lake. There will be no fishing, boating, SUPing or swimming allowed during this time, but there are still lots of amenities in the park to enjoy.

Tennis, anyone? The Harry A. Nottingham Park not only has three tennis courts, but it also has four pickleball courts, two basketball courts and two athletic fields for rent. The playground equipment will be open as well. The bike path around the lake and the park is perfect for the littlest bikers since there isn’t much of an incline to wear them out. It’s also great if you’ve fired up those rollerblades and want to cruise on a path that is smooth and flat.

Nottingham Park also has grills and picnic tables in case you want to have a cookout. Or, order meals from one of the many nearby restaurants and enjoy dining with a view. If you want to also enjoy an adult beverage, the Avon Town Council allows open containers and public consumption of alcohol at Nottingham Park and on the Main Street Pedestrian Mall between 11:30 a.m. and until 30 minutes after dusk. For more information, go to avon.org.