Drop, swap and ski: Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap underway at Dobson Ice Arena
October 26, 2018
If you go …
What: 49th annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
Where: Dobson Ice Arena, Vail.
Cost: Admission is free.
More information: The event is a fundraiser for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and features literally tons of donated skis and snowboards, boots, accessories and more. Visit https://www.vailskiswap.com to learn more.
Looking to score some deals on snowsports gear for the upcoming ski season? The Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, an annual event celebrating its 49th anniversary, might have just what you're looking for. The event runs from Friday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 28. Doors open both Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and admission is free.
