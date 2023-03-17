Drug bust on I-70 near Gypsum yields 13 pounds of fentanyl pills 

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team intercepted 13 pounds of fentanyl and 128 grams of cocaine in an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 70 near Gypsum.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, March 8, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team contacted a vehicle that was headed east on Interstate 70 near Gypsum for traffic violations.

After the multi-jurisdictional team’s responders observed further criminal activity, a K-9 unit was deployed to work around the car. According to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office media release Friday, the K-9 alerted his handler near the back door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team discovered 128 grams of cocaine in a backpack inside the car. Additionally, authorities found 13 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills hidden inside the spare tire compartment of the vehicle.

Estevan Osuna is being held on $200,000 bond in the Eagle County jail.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The release identified the driver as 24-year-old Estevan Osuna of Auburn, Washington. Osuna is detained at the Eagle County jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Osuna’s first court appearance is on April 11 in Eagle County court. He faces felony charges for the distribution, possession and importation of cocaine, the distribution and possession of fentanyl, and for conspiracy. People charged of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In the media release, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration facts, detailing that trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. Because of its deadliness, one kilogram of fentanyl could potentially kill 500,000 people.

“The 13 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills seized in this traffic stop translates to over 5 kilograms, which means almost 3 million lives could have been impacted without this one traffic stop,” the release read.

Some of the fentanyl pills that the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team found as part of a March 8 bust. In total, 13 pounds of M8 fentanyl pills were found.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is urging individuals with more information about the suspect or this crime to call them. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can use the Eagle County Crime Stoppers Hotline to share information, or by using the P3 Tips website or app.

“If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers,” the release states.