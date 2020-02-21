Drug dealer sentenced in Leadville man’s overdose death

Shawn Brecka pleaded guilty and was sentenced for selling Gregory Ulmen the narcotics that killed him.

Special to the Daily

Gregory Ulmen was found dead in his bed at his Leadille home of a heroin overdose. Shawn Brecka is headed to jail for providing Ulmen with the fatal narcotics.

Brecka, 50, of Fort Collins, pleaded guilty last month to a third-degree drug felony stemming from Ulmen’s overdose death.

“Supplying illegal drugs to someone has consequences,” District Attorney Bruce Brown said. “Lives are damaged and relationships harmed by this lifestyle of buying and selling, and my office will do what it can to hold sellers responsible for the damage they cause.”

What happened

When first responders arrived at Ulmen’s Leadville home on April 8, 2019, they found him in his bed, dead of a drug overdose. The toxicology analysis found morphine, codeine, oxycodone and alcohol in his blood, consistent with a heroin overdose, prosecutors said.

The Leadville police investigation found a series of texts, including several from the month of Ulmen’s death, between Ulmen and Brecka.

Brecka admitted to police to using heroin and selling methamphetamine to others to fund her drug habit. Those text messages also showed that Brecka sold heroin to Ulmen just hours before his death.

Brecka was sentenced to four years probation, 90 days in jail, 120 hours of public service, and nearly $5,000 in court costs and fees. She faced up to six years in prison.

The sentence appears lenient because Brecka was part of an extensive substance abuse treatment program including an in-patient program.