Drug Take Back Day lets you unload prescription drugs at three locations in Eagle County
April 27, 2018
To participate
What: Drug Take Back Day.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 28.
Where: Costco in Gypsum, WECMRD Fieldhouse in Edwards, Vail Police Department in Vail.
Cost: Free and anonymous.
More information: The locations can accept pills and patches but not liquids or needles. For information, go to http://www.deatakeback.com. Boxes are always located inside the Eagle County Justice Center in Eagle, the Vail Police Department in Vail and the Avon Police Department in Avon.
