 Drug Take Back Day lets you unload prescription drugs at three locations in Eagle County

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 28. Local sites are Costco in Gypsum, the WECMRD Fieldhouse in Eddwards, and the Vail Police Department in Vail.

EAGLE COUNTY — If you have unused prescription drugs in your home, Saturday, April 28, is your day to get rid of them.

Drug Take Back Day will see officials at three local locations in Gypsum, Edwards and Vail. It's free and anonymous.

The Drug Enforcement Administration started Drug Take Back Day seven years ago as a way to help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last fall, Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites across the country, the DEA said. Over its 14 previous Take Back events, Americans got rid of more than 9 million pounds — more than 4,500 tons — of pills.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, the DEA said. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

To participate

What: Drug Take Back Day.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 28.

Where: Costco in Gypsum, WECMRD Fieldhouse in Edwards, Vail Police Department in Vail.

Cost: Free and anonymous.

More information: The locations can accept pills and patches but not liquids or needles. For information, go to http://www.deatakeback.com. Boxes are always located inside the Eagle County Justice Center in Eagle, the Vail Police Department in Vail and the Avon Police Department in Avon.