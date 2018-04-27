Drug Take Back Day lets you unload prescription drugs at three locations in Eagle County

To participate

What: Drug Take Back Day.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 28.

Where: Costco in Gypsum, WECMRD Fieldhouse in Edwards, Vail Police Department in Vail.

Cost: Free and anonymous.

More information: The locations can accept pills and patches but not liquids or needles. For information, go to http://www.deatakeback.com. Boxes are always located inside the Eagle County Justice Center in Eagle, the Vail Police Department in Vail and the Avon Police Department in Avon.