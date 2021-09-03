Drugs, sawed-off shotgun found in EagleVail residence

Large quantities of drugs, an illegal sawed-off shotgun and more than $9,000 in cash were located in an EagleVail residence on Tuesday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office arrested an EagleVail resident on 23 charges, including 17 felonies, after locating large quantities of drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and more than $9,000 cash in his home.

Matthew DeAngelo was arrested and booked into the Eagle County Detention Center following the execution of a search warrant on his home on Tuesday, according to a recent press release.

The search was conducted following an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the area by the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, which is Eagle County’s multi-agency drug task force.

Police located large amounts of illegal drugs in the residence including 644 grams of suspected cocaine, 770 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 358 grams of suspected ketamine.

They also found 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 60 tabs of LSD or “acid,” 36 Xanax pills and 53 Ritalin pills.

Police recovered a “loaded illegally modified sawed-off shotgun” as well as more than $9,000 cash and other paraphernalia “consistent with illegal narcotics sales,“ according to the release.

Matthew DeAngelo

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

DeAngelo faces a total of 23 charges including 12 drug felonies, five of which are class 1 — the most severe of drug felonies in the state of Colorado. The felony drug charges are associated with DeAngelo’s alleged possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.

The five class 1 drug felonies were upgraded in severity through a “special offender” enhancement that can be used in the state of Colorado to crack down on suspected illegal narcotics dealers.

DeAngelo was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor drug possession, four counts of violating bail bonds conditions, a class 6 felony, and a class 5 felony for possession of the illegally modified shotgun.

DeAngelo will appear in court on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. for a formal filing of the charges brought against him followed by a first appearance on Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

Anyone who thinks they might have information on suspect(s) or this crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.

To make an anonymous report, call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at P3tips.com or through the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.