Dry Lake MX park to host inaugural sprint enduro race in Eagle County

The Dry Lake Motocross Park was leased to the Rocky Mountain Sport Riders by Eagle County Open Space in 2018.

Special to the Daily

The Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit is set to arrive in Gypsum on Wednesday to begin setup for the Dry Lake Sprint Enduro taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Event promoter Brian Davis said he expects a good weekend of racing at the Dry Lake MX track in Gypsum.

“The appeal of the sprint enduro format is you don’t need a lot of property, all you need is a couple of tests 3-to-5 miles in length, and the Dry Lake property is 160 acres, which gives us plenty of space,” Davis said.

Davis said the 3-to-5 mile sections of track available at the Dry Lake MX park will provide a good racing ground for enduro circuit racing, which send rows of riders onto a challenging section of marked track in timed intervals.

The Rocky Mountain Sport Riders operate the Dry Lake MX track; Spencer Ball with the club said area has received special permission for the event, which includes a one-day camping provision for Saturday night.

“So if you ever wanted to come camp out at the track, Saturday is your night,” Ball said.

Camping will be primitive camping with no hookups.

Spectators will be charged $10, and that includes camping fees.

Davis said on Saturday, a juniors event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. will be the main attraction.

“And then we start early, at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,” Davis said.

“It’s a great event for spectating, because you can see both courses without having to walk around too much,” Davis said. “It’s all right there.”

Sam Greenawalt airs off a jump June 1 at the Dry Lake Motocross Park in Gypsum.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The Dry Lake MX track is the result of a decades-long search for a place to build a track in Eagle County. Paul Miller with Rocky Mountain Sport Riders helped complete a deal to lease the Dry Lake property from Eagle County Open Space, and the track opened in 2018. Miller was battling brain cancer at the time, and died less than a year later.

Ball spoke at Miller’s memorial, saying he calculated Miller to have put around 4,000 hours into local dirt biking efforts in Eagle County.

“And there may be another 4,000 to 10,000 hours of just riding around on his dirt bike too,” Ball said.

The Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit races on Saturday and Sunday will be held in honor of Miller.

The Dry Lake MX Park is located 4.5 miles north of Gypsum at 3730 Trail Gulch Road.