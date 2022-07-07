DUI arrests and juvenile calls, but an otherwise calm Fourth of July weekend in Vail area

Crowds in Vail on July 4, 2022. Vail and Avon reported only a handful of arrests involving adults over the Fourth of July weekend, but several arrests involving minors were also reported.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Fourth of July partygoers in Eagle County were relatively tame over the holiday weekend, with the exception of a few incidents, mostly related to alcohol and marijuana.

Police made arrests of drivers suspected of driving under the influence up and down the Eagle River Valley, and numerous calls for juvenile incidents were reported, as well.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office assisted Colorado State Patrol with several DUI stops on Interstate 70, said Amber Barrett with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Barrett said deputies were stationed in the various parks and event locations throughout the weekend, as well, and while they made numerous contacts, they were able to avoid having to make arrests in most incidents.

In Vail, Police Commander Ryan Kenney reported that most attendees to Fourth of July festitivities were well behaved. But, he added, perhaps 90% of all calls received over the weekend were reports of misbehaving juveniles.

The juvenile calls were primarily minor-in-possession citations.

Avon reported a pair of arrests for charges of underage alcohol and marijuana over the weekend, as well.

In Vail, Kenney said one teen was cited for driving under the influence. Kenney said the suspect recorded a “really high” blood alcohol content, and also had other drugs in his system.

In Eagle, two drivers were charged with driving under the influence, and in Avon, Police Chief Greg Daly said officers charged five with a DUI.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a protection order violation in Avon, resulting in one arrest.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office also made one arrest for harassment charges and two arrests after responding to domestic disturbances.

A flash flood watch in Glenwood Canyon was announced immediately following the July Fourth holiday, and the initial I-70 closures kept sheriff’s deputies occupied in assisting with Cottonwood Pass, Barrett said, before, “Eagle County Road and Bridge relieved our deputies and manned the majority of the canyon closures.”

While there have been numerous interstate closures due to flood safety efforts in recent weeks, the longest Glenwood Canyon closure was the result of a tractor-trailer crash, Barrett said. That occurred early during the morning of July 5.

“It closed the canyon overnight westbound until about 9 a.m. on Tuesday,” Barrett said.

Otherwise, though, “a quiet holiday weekend,” Barrett said.

— Scott Miller and Tess Weinreich contributed reporting