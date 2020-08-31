DUI enforcement leads to arrest of Gypsum man, seizure of cocaine and loaded firearm

On Friday evening, August 28, local DUI patrols working with the Gore Range DUI Task Force were on patrol when they made contact with a vehicle and a 20-year-old adult male who was leaving a large suspected underaged house party in the Eagle area. According to a news release, law enforcement seized an estimated 6 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded firearm as part of the investigation.



The suspect, Bryan D. Parra, 20, from Gypsum is now facing several felony charges including:

Possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, a class 1 felony

Possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs with intent to distribute, a class 3 felony

Possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs over 4 grams, a class 4 felony

Underage possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia

In August, local law enforcement saw an alarming increase in drug and alcohol-related calls and underaged parties. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office alone had three DUI arrests, five possessions of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia arrests, and three summons for minors in possession.



The Gore Range DUI Task Force team is composed of local law enforcement officers working together to keep the community safer through high visibility DUI patrol shifts funded by state and local partners. The mission is to create zero tolerance for drunk driving, underage possession, and to encourage everyone to always have a sober driver.



If you think you may have any information about this type of crime, the suspect(s), or this type of activities, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect(s) involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.



Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.