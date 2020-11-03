Dylan Roberts returns to statehouse with eye on the economy

Dylan Roberts has earned his second full term as the representative from District 26, also known as Eagle and Routt counties.

Daily file photo

It wasn’t exactly one of those Hollywood endings.

State Rep. Dylan Roberts (Democrat, District 26) spent Election Day at work — he is also a deputy district attorney for Eagle County — and then went home to make some phone calls for fellow candidates.

“Now I’m getting settled with my fiancée to watch the returns like everyone else and we’ll have some Zoom election night parties later,” Roberts said.

Such is the life for a state senator running unopposed on Tuesday as Eagle and Routt county voters returned Roberts to the state house for his second full term. Early returns showed him collecting 29,464 votes.

“Well, I’m very happy and heartened to receive the confidence of Eagle and Routt counties to serve them in a second term,” Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work at the Capitol on the economy and the coronavirus.”

Roberts, who grew up in Steamboat Springs, attended Boston College and eventually earned a law degree from Colorado, was motivated in part to go into politics because his brother Murphy’s battle with type 1 diabetes. Murphy died in 2016 from a fall caused by a diabetic seizure.

While at Boston College, Roberts became active politically, starting a campaign field office on the Western Slope for then Democratic-nominee Barack Obama during the 2008 election.

He was appointed to the seat in 2017 to replace Diane Mitsch Bush, who was running for the 3rd Congressional District the first time.

During his first full term, he led the fight to establish a price cap on insulin for diabetes patients.

Roberts wants to continue working on a public option for Coloradans, in particular for his constituents in Eagle and Routt counties, who face high premium costs and few options for plans outside of those tied to employment.

As COVID-19 began to impact Colorado, Roberts was a sponsor of a bill easing interest payments on property taxes during the pandemic as well as legislation allowing restaurants to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

With ski season approaching, Roberts has advocated regional approach to the coronavirus and High Country resorts.

“If there is an outbreak (of COVID-19) in Telluride, we shouldn’t shut down Vail,” Roberts said before the election. “If there’s something going on in Summit, we shouldn’t shut down Steamboat.”

Roberts expects the economy and the virus to be the focus of his second term.

“I think we need to do whatever we can at the state level to get the pandemic under control as well as helping the economy recover,” Roberts said. “We have to help lower health-care costs by increasing the public option. My intent is to help the small businesses and working people of the mountains.”