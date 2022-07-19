Dynafit 10K & 5K at 10,000 Feet trail run results

Athletes compete in the Dynafit 5k and 10k at 10,000 feet trail run last Saturday.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Vail Valley locals took the majority of age-group wins in last Saturday’s Dynafit 10k and 5k at 10,000 feet trail run. Over 100 runners entered the 5-kilometer race and 183 were in the 10-kilometer event.

Sven Nevin won the 5-kilometer male overall title, completing the course in 27 minutes, 44 seconds. The Nevin family was all over the leaderboard, with Selma Nevin taking the women’s title in the 10-kilometer run in 52:44 and Anne Nevin winning the 40-49 age-group in 56:12. Vail’s Josh Smith won the men’s race in 46:23.

SSCV Nordic ski star Lucy Perkins of Edwards was the 5-kilometer women’s champion (31:50).

The fifth event in the seven-race Dynafit Trail Trail Series is the Dynafit Berry Picker on July 30. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the base of Gondola One and climbs 4.6 miles at an average gradient of 14% to the finish at Mid-Vail. Last year, Eli Hemming outlasted Oslo endurance athlete Oyvind Sundby to win the men’s race in 40:44 while Boulder’s Janelle Links was the women’s winner in 46:02.

5-kilometer race results

Junior girls (Athlete, City, Time)

Lucy Perkins, Edwards 0:31:50

Natalie Bradac, Denver 0:37:08

Regina Salinas, Vail 0:37:22

Catherine Bradac, Denver 0:37:24

Hadley Hackinson, Neenah 0:37:26

Katie Lombardi Eagle 0:39:48

Savannah DesPortes, Edwards 0:42:16

Kelly McGlinn, Denver 0:44:01

Josie Huelsman, Broomfield 0:46:14

Alayna Naylor, Palmer 0:46:29

Isabel Leon, Vail 0:52:39

Olivia Huelsman, Broomfield 1:04:25

Macy Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:36:19

Junior boys (Athlete, City, Time)

Sven Nevin, Edwards 0:27:44

Henry Reynolds, Edwards 0:30:16

Zachary Yoder 0:32:32

Thomas Bradac, Denver 0:37:18

Ian Naylor, Palmer 0:38:16

Sawyer Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:58

Oliver Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:59

Graham Schroeder, Crystal Lake 0:46:13

Alec DeYoung, Edwards 0:53:08

Masters female (Athlete, City, Time)

Amy Reynolds, Edwards 0:34:16

Christell Baum, Dallas 0:38:14

Nancy Mires, Eagle 0:38:22

Suzanne Anthony, Washington 0:40:09

Tonya Frank, Vail 0:42:14

Hilary Cruz-Abrams, Vail 0:44:11

Jillene Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:59

Diane Kovalik, Avon 0:46:59

Pam Gundlach, Eagle 0:47:56

Tyson West, Edwards 0:48:33

Jodi Steel, Edwards 0:48:34

Shannon Martin, Pearland 0:50:33

Susan Coleman, Castle Pines 0:50:46

Lizzy Pena, Vail 0:51:04

Diane Borthwick, Dillon 0:54:26

Rebecca McGrath, Denver 0:54:35

Kim DeYoung, Edwards 0:54:49

Michelle Hayes, Edwards 0:56:44

Lisa Pelchat, Edwards 0:58:10

Kristin Jacobs, Lakewood 1:00:12

Heather Huelsman, Broomfield 1:04:38

Linda Smith, Kansas City 1:24:48

Paula Labart, Kansas City 1:25:39

Janny Sherman, Glenwood springs 1:36:18

Diana Bahr, Leavenworth 1:58:59

Masters male (Athlete, City, Time)

Rene Leon, Vail 0:34:53

Daniel Fis, Vail 0:35:40

Michael Slusarz, Vail 0:38:05

Joe Shankland, Edwards 0:40:01

Herve Richaud, Avon 0:41:41

Julio Narvaez, Colorado Springs 0:42:33

Steven Kaminski, Glenwood Springs 0:43:04

Rick Young, Denver 0:43:34

Marc Bradac, Denver 0:44:14

Craig Masur, Centennial 0:44:40

Erik Hahn, Edwards 0:45:45

Daniel Garcia, Grand Junction 0:46:28

Sean Greco, Miami Beach 0:48:09

Jason Snyder, Ponca City 0:48:51

Rob Sebesta, EDWARDS 0:49:49

Michael Williamson, Edwards 0:50:30

Kenneth Martin, Pearland 0:50:33

Clark Gundlach, Eagle 0:59:54

Ruben Juarez, Grand Haven 1:13:23

John Sherman, Glenwood Springs 1:36:19

Open female (Athlete, City, Time)

Maddie Rhodes, Avon 0:34:57

Jane Jensen, Denver 0:36:13

Tania Loera, Avon 0:39:20

Emily Aleinikoff, Vail 0:39:49

Fernanda Rivero, Vail 0:40:04

Jennifer Steeves, Red Cliff 0:40:46

Kathryn Love, Chattanooga 0:41:58

Katie Hawley, Vail 0:42:18

Mindy Stockman, Gypsum 0:44:01

Jamie Woodworth, Eagle 0:44:39

Ana Padilla, Vail 0:44:46

Erika Aboumrad, Aail 0:44:46

Kori Osina, Vail 0:45:34

Cassandra MacUmber, Red Cliff 0:47:02

Sara Gagnon, Poughkeepsie 0:48:18

Lindsay Schlesinger, Eagle 0:50:59

Brianna Crotty, Arvada 0:59:54

Abby Flynn, Vail 1:04:44

Ursa Acree, Denver 1:05:43

Sarah Spears, Papillion 1:12:53

Rosie Juarez, Holland 1:13:23

Open male (Athlete, City, Time)

Zeke Smith, Vail 0:27:44

Zach Seusy, Boulder 0:30:42

Cooper Flesch, Denver 0:34:13

Ryan Frost, Papillion 0:34:56

Nicholas Love, Chattanooga 0:35:01

Chris Pawelec, Eagle 0:35:30

Joaquin Escobar, Edwards 0:36:43

Rodrigo Diez Barroso Lascurain, Vail 0:36:49

Joshua Cook, Edwards 0:37:22

Andrew Anderson, Morrison 0:40:30

Juan Carlos Olivares Stuven, Vail 0:42:11

William Miller, Arvada 0:43:59

Alex Crotty, Arvada 0:47:19

Riley Ward, Freeport 0:48:51

Tim Flynn, Vail 1:04:44

10-kilometer race results

0-19 girls (name, city, time)

Selma Nevin, Edwards 0:54:12

Lindsey Whitton, Edwards 0:58:37

Molly Blakslee, Edwards 0:59:47

Savina May, Edwards 1:15:53

0-19 boys (name, city, time)

Mason Cruz-Abrams, Vail 0:59:19

Andrew Lombardi, Eagle 0:59:33

Christopher Miller, Littleton 1:03:29

20-29 women (name, city, time)

Gabrielle Gonzales, Boulder 1:02:06

Clara Cuthbert, Centennial 1:08:29

Elizabeth Reed, Minturn 1:17:36

LaRose Currie, Avon 1:17:50

Ingrid Mongenas, Eagle 1:18:31

Sarah Thornton, Avon 1:25:36

Sara Fodor, Vail 1:28:57

Hanna Bakula, Thornton 1:51:43

20-29 men (name, city, time)

Joshua Ernst, Breckenridge 0:47:01

Kevin Vermillian, Frisco 0:51:51

Jacob Skraba, Keystone 0:52:19

Jackson Goodreau, Vail 1:05:18

Patrick Taggart, Grand Junction 1:07:26

Jonathan LaRue, Avon 1:08:29

Elijah Salazar, Vail 1:09:33

30-39 women (name, city, time)

Lenka Sterling, Edwards 0:56:48

Johna Iannitto, Dillon 0:58:05

Chase Rogowski, Vail 1:03:20

Kate Zander, Breckenridge 1:03:39

Kim Fuller, Vail 1:07:48

Julia Berteletti, Arvada 1:08:38

Catherine Zirker, Centennial 1:11:11

Carmen Castillo, Vail 1:11:43

Ellen Stothard, Boulder 1:14:38

Kati Stark, Austin 1:14:45

Kari Mohr, Vail 1:16:25

Roxi Brown, Lakewood 1:16:26

Jessica Rethman, Vail 1:16:30

Gabrielle Starr, Minturn 1:17:36

Stephanie Lewis, Avon 1:17:36

Katie Glasser, Eagle 1:18:18

Lindsey Anderson, Edwards 1:18:24

Katie Davies, Eagle 1:19:13

Colleen Rynn, Eagle 1:19:59

Carrie Heimmer, Greeley 1:22:07

Darcy Beck, Eagle 1:24:41

Beth Pantzer, Leadville 1:25:12

Mallorie Werts, Dillon 1:27:46

Inez Escamilla, Cedar Creek 1:30:57

Kelly Lutz, Arvada 1:31:24

Maria del Mar Velasco, Vail 1:32:49

Kay Lima, Divide 1:37:32

Iva Ivanova, San Francisco 1:44:02

30-39 men (name, city, time)

Joshua Smith, Vail 0:46:23

Connor Drum, Avon 0:49:39

Drew Warkentin, Edwards 0:51:04

Nick Sterling, Edwards 0:51:59

Josiah Workman, Boulder 0:53:28

Javier Aboumrad, Vail 0:56:54

Paul Datsko, Edwards 0:57:51

Stefan Brenner, Eagle 0:59:24

Paul Rohde, Denver 0:59:39

Kyle Wilcox, Vail 1:00:39

Will Zillman, Kingscliff NSW 1:02:04

Scott Shannon, Vail 1:02:09

Jon Warkentin, Denver 1:02:15

Jay Zeschin, Denver 1:04:56

Justin Moses, Avon 1:04:58

AJ Moore, Boulder 1:05:43

Zach Petrone, Highlands Ranch 1:06:52

Adam Lange, Evergreen 1:07:02

Bobby L’Heureux, Vail 1:08:29

Brent Hamilton, San Diego 1:08:29

Dan Burdette, Eagle 1:08:29

Blake Anneberg, Vail 1:10:03

Adam Kreisher, Centennial 1:11:34

Miles Gentry, Minturn 1:11:42

Koehler Baker, Edwards 1:16:30

Terry Stanford, Eagle 1:17:52

Grant Rynn, Vail 1:18:40

Charles Evangelisti, Fruita 1:23:36

Luis Basaguren, Vail 1:24:36

Guillermo Mascarenas, Vail 1:32:50

40-49 women (name, city, time)

Anne Nevin, Edwards 0:56:12

Kirsti Garcia, Grand Junction 1:01:16

Kelly Couch, Hillsborough 1:01:56

Erin Hood, Eagle 1:05:59

Emily Peyton, Wolcott 1:06:37

Patricia Nickel, Littleton 1:07:47

Shannon Schroeder, Crystal Lake 1:10:02

Jennifer Juneau, Avon 1:12:07

Melissa Marotto, Vail 1:12:39

Heidi Brunner, Beaver Creek 1:12:40

Michelle Fitzgerald, Vail 1:17:57

Amy Large, Eagle 1:21:25

Stacy Yarnell, Eagle 1:21:59

Alana Hurst, Edwards 1:22:24

Thanya LeBlang, Boulder 1:22:31

Casey Carter, Auburn 1:22:32

Lindsey Kraft, Eagle 1:23:33

Maria Sanchez-Navarra, Vail 1:27:26

Ileana Ferguson, Thornton 1:29:29

Marcette Gordon, Gypsum 1:29:31

Kimberly McRae, Englewood 1:30:38

Amy Whitaker, Houston 1:31:56

Sarah Chimileski, Minturn 1:35:24

Laura Pitts, Savannah 1:35:40

Magdalena Bakula, Thornton 1:51:43

40-49 men (name, city, time)

Dan Weiland, Eagle 0:48:19

Eduardo Clave Robina, Vail 0:52:54

Brett Donelson, Edwards 0:54:48

Paul Bennett, Edwards 0:56:19

William DesPortes, Edwards 0:57:08

Michael Wigge, Bailey 0:59:21

Nathaniel Lowe, Avon 0:59:38

Nicholas Seglie, Denver 0:59:57

John Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:00:02

Matt Tonn, Avon 1:02:04

Josef Schroeder, Crystal Lake 1:02:31

Kevin Ahman, Broomfield 1:05:30

Brian Klatt, Vail 1:07:47

Monish Luthra, Pinecrest 1:11:05

Henry Schloss, Denver 1:11:40

Nathaniel Robinson, Edwards 1:12:09

Porter Morgan, Denver 1:13:40

Thierry Caruso, Houston 1:15:05

Jonathan Zarembok, Naples 1:17:02

Josh Anderson, Grand Island 1:34:17

50-59 women (name, city, time)

Petra Hartmann, Vail 1:08:32

Margo Pitts, Raleigh 1:10:22

Claudia Olivares, Vail 1:11:45

Kathy Aalto, Eagle 1:14:25

Jen Ohlson, Austin 1:14:58

Heather Branan, Boulder 1:21:53

Jenny Kelly, Littleton 1:23:23

Allison Becker, Boulder 1:24:46

Kimberly Thomas, Naples 1:26:43

Melanie Boock, Minturn 1:32:28

Natalie Vasquez, Austin 1:33:33

Michelle Martin, Littleton 1:40:16

Nanette Wong, Fort Collins 1:44:02

Vanessa Currie, Avon 1:47:40

Kim McDaniel, Broomfield 1:52:29

50-59 men (name, city, time)

Matt Johnson, Eagle 0:59:39

John Borthwick, Dillon 1:02:12

Brian Huelsman, Broomfield 1:07:34

Ed Nickel, Highlands Ranch 1:07:46

Michael Jacobs, Lakewood 1:10:26

Swaz Fraser, Avon 1:11:05

John D’Angelo, Eagle 1:11:18

Jeff Leahy, Carbondale 1:11:46

David Hass, Broomfield 1:12:24

Paco Meza, Vail 1:12:38

Brad Edwards, Fairfax 1:12:42

Rushton Zepernick, Superior 1:13:27

Jay Freeberg, New York 1:16:20

Doug Camann, East Greenwich Township 1:16:45

Corbett Whitton, Edwards 1:17:48

Kurt Besch, Vail 1:18:21

David Adelman, Edwards 1:18:23

Jason Randall, Eagle 1:18:26

Timothy Diana, Fort Collins 1:19:14

Leo Flynn, Vail 1:22:17

Michael Burson, Fort Collins 1:44:03

60-69 women (name, city, time)

Heidi Vosbeck, Glenwood Springs 1:08:31

Bonnie Taxman, Boulder 1:14:08

Terri Sommer, Frisco 1:15:09

Sue Bardsley, Eagle 1:17:50

Molly Ansfield, Eagle 1:18:27

Peggy Leblanc, Vail 1:25:35

Amy Cohen, Edwards 1:27:14

Karen Sato, Eagle 1:35:58

60-69 men (name, city, time)

Tom Mcgonagle, Edwards 1:12:09

Bill Hintze, Fort Collins 1:16:13

Brian Dunfey, Avon 1:16:32

Steven May, Edwards 1:24:38

Mark Stiebeling, Arvada 1:26:05

Tony Tapia, Denver 1:26:16

Mike Mooney, Silverthorne 1:29:25

Paul Harrison, Eagle 1:29:47

70-79 women (name, city, time)

BJ Smith, Eagle 1:44:04

Jo May, Houston 2:01:56

70-79 men (name, city, time)

Kent Davis, Castle Pines 1:43:31

Doug Beagle, Houston 1:43:41

Tom Edwards, Gypsum 1:48:27

Men 80+ (name, city, time)

Marlin Smickley, Edwards 2:07:27