Dynafit 10K & 5K at 10,000 Feet trail run results
Selma and Sven Nevin, Lucy Perkins and Josh Smith take overall titles
Vail Valley locals took the majority of age-group wins in last Saturday’s Dynafit 10k and 5k at 10,000 feet trail run. Over 100 runners entered the 5-kilometer race and 183 were in the 10-kilometer event.
Sven Nevin won the 5-kilometer male overall title, completing the course in 27 minutes, 44 seconds. The Nevin family was all over the leaderboard, with Selma Nevin taking the women’s title in the 10-kilometer run in 52:44 and Anne Nevin winning the 40-49 age-group in 56:12. Vail’s Josh Smith won the men’s race in 46:23.
SSCV Nordic ski star Lucy Perkins of Edwards was the 5-kilometer women’s champion (31:50).
The fifth event in the seven-race Dynafit Trail Trail Series is the Dynafit Berry Picker on July 30. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the base of Gondola One and climbs 4.6 miles at an average gradient of 14% to the finish at Mid-Vail. Last year, Eli Hemming outlasted Oslo endurance athlete Oyvind Sundby to win the men’s race in 40:44 while Boulder’s Janelle Links was the women’s winner in 46:02.
5-kilometer race results
Junior girls (Athlete, City, Time)
Lucy Perkins, Edwards 0:31:50
Natalie Bradac, Denver 0:37:08
Regina Salinas, Vail 0:37:22
Catherine Bradac, Denver 0:37:24
Hadley Hackinson, Neenah 0:37:26
Katie Lombardi Eagle 0:39:48
Savannah DesPortes, Edwards 0:42:16
Kelly McGlinn, Denver 0:44:01
Josie Huelsman, Broomfield 0:46:14
Alayna Naylor, Palmer 0:46:29
Isabel Leon, Vail 0:52:39
Olivia Huelsman, Broomfield 1:04:25
Macy Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:36:19
Junior boys (Athlete, City, Time)
Sven Nevin, Edwards 0:27:44
Henry Reynolds, Edwards 0:30:16
Zachary Yoder 0:32:32
Thomas Bradac, Denver 0:37:18
Ian Naylor, Palmer 0:38:16
Sawyer Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:58
Oliver Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:59
Graham Schroeder, Crystal Lake 0:46:13
Alec DeYoung, Edwards 0:53:08
Masters female (Athlete, City, Time)
Amy Reynolds, Edwards 0:34:16
Christell Baum, Dallas 0:38:14
Nancy Mires, Eagle 0:38:22
Suzanne Anthony, Washington 0:40:09
Tonya Frank, Vail 0:42:14
Hilary Cruz-Abrams, Vail 0:44:11
Jillene Patrick, Glenwood Springs 0:45:59
Diane Kovalik, Avon 0:46:59
Pam Gundlach, Eagle 0:47:56
Tyson West, Edwards 0:48:33
Jodi Steel, Edwards 0:48:34
Shannon Martin, Pearland 0:50:33
Susan Coleman, Castle Pines 0:50:46
Lizzy Pena, Vail 0:51:04
Diane Borthwick, Dillon 0:54:26
Rebecca McGrath, Denver 0:54:35
Kim DeYoung, Edwards 0:54:49
Michelle Hayes, Edwards 0:56:44
Lisa Pelchat, Edwards 0:58:10
Kristin Jacobs, Lakewood 1:00:12
Heather Huelsman, Broomfield 1:04:38
Linda Smith, Kansas City 1:24:48
Paula Labart, Kansas City 1:25:39
Janny Sherman, Glenwood springs 1:36:18
Diana Bahr, Leavenworth 1:58:59
Masters male (Athlete, City, Time)
Rene Leon, Vail 0:34:53
Daniel Fis, Vail 0:35:40
Michael Slusarz, Vail 0:38:05
Joe Shankland, Edwards 0:40:01
Herve Richaud, Avon 0:41:41
Julio Narvaez, Colorado Springs 0:42:33
Steven Kaminski, Glenwood Springs 0:43:04
Rick Young, Denver 0:43:34
Marc Bradac, Denver 0:44:14
Craig Masur, Centennial 0:44:40
Erik Hahn, Edwards 0:45:45
Daniel Garcia, Grand Junction 0:46:28
Sean Greco, Miami Beach 0:48:09
Jason Snyder, Ponca City 0:48:51
Rob Sebesta, EDWARDS 0:49:49
Michael Williamson, Edwards 0:50:30
Kenneth Martin, Pearland 0:50:33
Clark Gundlach, Eagle 0:59:54
Ruben Juarez, Grand Haven 1:13:23
John Sherman, Glenwood Springs 1:36:19
Open female (Athlete, City, Time)
Maddie Rhodes, Avon 0:34:57
Jane Jensen, Denver 0:36:13
Tania Loera, Avon 0:39:20
Emily Aleinikoff, Vail 0:39:49
Fernanda Rivero, Vail 0:40:04
Jennifer Steeves, Red Cliff 0:40:46
Kathryn Love, Chattanooga 0:41:58
Katie Hawley, Vail 0:42:18
Mindy Stockman, Gypsum 0:44:01
Jamie Woodworth, Eagle 0:44:39
Ana Padilla, Vail 0:44:46
Erika Aboumrad, Aail 0:44:46
Kori Osina, Vail 0:45:34
Cassandra MacUmber, Red Cliff 0:47:02
Sara Gagnon, Poughkeepsie 0:48:18
Lindsay Schlesinger, Eagle 0:50:59
Brianna Crotty, Arvada 0:59:54
Abby Flynn, Vail 1:04:44
Ursa Acree, Denver 1:05:43
Sarah Spears, Papillion 1:12:53
Rosie Juarez, Holland 1:13:23
Open male (Athlete, City, Time)
Zeke Smith, Vail 0:27:44
Zach Seusy, Boulder 0:30:42
Cooper Flesch, Denver 0:34:13
Ryan Frost, Papillion 0:34:56
Nicholas Love, Chattanooga 0:35:01
Chris Pawelec, Eagle 0:35:30
Joaquin Escobar, Edwards 0:36:43
Rodrigo Diez Barroso Lascurain, Vail 0:36:49
Joshua Cook, Edwards 0:37:22
Andrew Anderson, Morrison 0:40:30
Juan Carlos Olivares Stuven, Vail 0:42:11
William Miller, Arvada 0:43:59
Alex Crotty, Arvada 0:47:19
Riley Ward, Freeport 0:48:51
Tim Flynn, Vail 1:04:44
10-kilometer race results
0-19 girls (name, city, time)
Selma Nevin, Edwards 0:54:12
Lindsey Whitton, Edwards 0:58:37
Molly Blakslee, Edwards 0:59:47
Savina May, Edwards 1:15:53
0-19 boys (name, city, time)
Mason Cruz-Abrams, Vail 0:59:19
Andrew Lombardi, Eagle 0:59:33
Christopher Miller, Littleton 1:03:29
20-29 women (name, city, time)
Gabrielle Gonzales, Boulder 1:02:06
Clara Cuthbert, Centennial 1:08:29
Elizabeth Reed, Minturn 1:17:36
LaRose Currie, Avon 1:17:50
Ingrid Mongenas, Eagle 1:18:31
Sarah Thornton, Avon 1:25:36
Sara Fodor, Vail 1:28:57
Hanna Bakula, Thornton 1:51:43
20-29 men (name, city, time)
Joshua Ernst, Breckenridge 0:47:01
Kevin Vermillian, Frisco 0:51:51
Jacob Skraba, Keystone 0:52:19
Jackson Goodreau, Vail 1:05:18
Patrick Taggart, Grand Junction 1:07:26
Jonathan LaRue, Avon 1:08:29
Elijah Salazar, Vail 1:09:33
30-39 women (name, city, time)
Lenka Sterling, Edwards 0:56:48
Johna Iannitto, Dillon 0:58:05
Chase Rogowski, Vail 1:03:20
Kate Zander, Breckenridge 1:03:39
Kim Fuller, Vail 1:07:48
Julia Berteletti, Arvada 1:08:38
Catherine Zirker, Centennial 1:11:11
Carmen Castillo, Vail 1:11:43
Ellen Stothard, Boulder 1:14:38
Kati Stark, Austin 1:14:45
Kari Mohr, Vail 1:16:25
Roxi Brown, Lakewood 1:16:26
Jessica Rethman, Vail 1:16:30
Gabrielle Starr, Minturn 1:17:36
Stephanie Lewis, Avon 1:17:36
Katie Glasser, Eagle 1:18:18
Lindsey Anderson, Edwards 1:18:24
Katie Davies, Eagle 1:19:13
Colleen Rynn, Eagle 1:19:59
Carrie Heimmer, Greeley 1:22:07
Darcy Beck, Eagle 1:24:41
Beth Pantzer, Leadville 1:25:12
Mallorie Werts, Dillon 1:27:46
Inez Escamilla, Cedar Creek 1:30:57
Kelly Lutz, Arvada 1:31:24
Maria del Mar Velasco, Vail 1:32:49
Kay Lima, Divide 1:37:32
Iva Ivanova, San Francisco 1:44:02
30-39 men (name, city, time)
Joshua Smith, Vail 0:46:23
Connor Drum, Avon 0:49:39
Drew Warkentin, Edwards 0:51:04
Nick Sterling, Edwards 0:51:59
Josiah Workman, Boulder 0:53:28
Javier Aboumrad, Vail 0:56:54
Paul Datsko, Edwards 0:57:51
Stefan Brenner, Eagle 0:59:24
Paul Rohde, Denver 0:59:39
Kyle Wilcox, Vail 1:00:39
Will Zillman, Kingscliff NSW 1:02:04
Scott Shannon, Vail 1:02:09
Jon Warkentin, Denver 1:02:15
Jay Zeschin, Denver 1:04:56
Justin Moses, Avon 1:04:58
AJ Moore, Boulder 1:05:43
Zach Petrone, Highlands Ranch 1:06:52
Adam Lange, Evergreen 1:07:02
Bobby L’Heureux, Vail 1:08:29
Brent Hamilton, San Diego 1:08:29
Dan Burdette, Eagle 1:08:29
Blake Anneberg, Vail 1:10:03
Adam Kreisher, Centennial 1:11:34
Miles Gentry, Minturn 1:11:42
Koehler Baker, Edwards 1:16:30
Terry Stanford, Eagle 1:17:52
Grant Rynn, Vail 1:18:40
Charles Evangelisti, Fruita 1:23:36
Luis Basaguren, Vail 1:24:36
Guillermo Mascarenas, Vail 1:32:50
40-49 women (name, city, time)
Anne Nevin, Edwards 0:56:12
Kirsti Garcia, Grand Junction 1:01:16
Kelly Couch, Hillsborough 1:01:56
Erin Hood, Eagle 1:05:59
Emily Peyton, Wolcott 1:06:37
Patricia Nickel, Littleton 1:07:47
Shannon Schroeder, Crystal Lake 1:10:02
Jennifer Juneau, Avon 1:12:07
Melissa Marotto, Vail 1:12:39
Heidi Brunner, Beaver Creek 1:12:40
Michelle Fitzgerald, Vail 1:17:57
Amy Large, Eagle 1:21:25
Stacy Yarnell, Eagle 1:21:59
Alana Hurst, Edwards 1:22:24
Thanya LeBlang, Boulder 1:22:31
Casey Carter, Auburn 1:22:32
Lindsey Kraft, Eagle 1:23:33
Maria Sanchez-Navarra, Vail 1:27:26
Ileana Ferguson, Thornton 1:29:29
Marcette Gordon, Gypsum 1:29:31
Kimberly McRae, Englewood 1:30:38
Amy Whitaker, Houston 1:31:56
Sarah Chimileski, Minturn 1:35:24
Laura Pitts, Savannah 1:35:40
Magdalena Bakula, Thornton 1:51:43
40-49 men (name, city, time)
Dan Weiland, Eagle 0:48:19
Eduardo Clave Robina, Vail 0:52:54
Brett Donelson, Edwards 0:54:48
Paul Bennett, Edwards 0:56:19
William DesPortes, Edwards 0:57:08
Michael Wigge, Bailey 0:59:21
Nathaniel Lowe, Avon 0:59:38
Nicholas Seglie, Denver 0:59:57
John Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:00:02
Matt Tonn, Avon 1:02:04
Josef Schroeder, Crystal Lake 1:02:31
Kevin Ahman, Broomfield 1:05:30
Brian Klatt, Vail 1:07:47
Monish Luthra, Pinecrest 1:11:05
Henry Schloss, Denver 1:11:40
Nathaniel Robinson, Edwards 1:12:09
Porter Morgan, Denver 1:13:40
Thierry Caruso, Houston 1:15:05
Jonathan Zarembok, Naples 1:17:02
Josh Anderson, Grand Island 1:34:17
50-59 women (name, city, time)
Petra Hartmann, Vail 1:08:32
Margo Pitts, Raleigh 1:10:22
Claudia Olivares, Vail 1:11:45
Kathy Aalto, Eagle 1:14:25
Jen Ohlson, Austin 1:14:58
Heather Branan, Boulder 1:21:53
Jenny Kelly, Littleton 1:23:23
Allison Becker, Boulder 1:24:46
Kimberly Thomas, Naples 1:26:43
Melanie Boock, Minturn 1:32:28
Natalie Vasquez, Austin 1:33:33
Michelle Martin, Littleton 1:40:16
Nanette Wong, Fort Collins 1:44:02
Vanessa Currie, Avon 1:47:40
Kim McDaniel, Broomfield 1:52:29
50-59 men (name, city, time)
Matt Johnson, Eagle 0:59:39
John Borthwick, Dillon 1:02:12
Brian Huelsman, Broomfield 1:07:34
Ed Nickel, Highlands Ranch 1:07:46
Michael Jacobs, Lakewood 1:10:26
Swaz Fraser, Avon 1:11:05
John D’Angelo, Eagle 1:11:18
Jeff Leahy, Carbondale 1:11:46
David Hass, Broomfield 1:12:24
Paco Meza, Vail 1:12:38
Brad Edwards, Fairfax 1:12:42
Rushton Zepernick, Superior 1:13:27
Jay Freeberg, New York 1:16:20
Doug Camann, East Greenwich Township 1:16:45
Corbett Whitton, Edwards 1:17:48
Kurt Besch, Vail 1:18:21
David Adelman, Edwards 1:18:23
Jason Randall, Eagle 1:18:26
Timothy Diana, Fort Collins 1:19:14
Leo Flynn, Vail 1:22:17
Michael Burson, Fort Collins 1:44:03
60-69 women (name, city, time)
Heidi Vosbeck, Glenwood Springs 1:08:31
Bonnie Taxman, Boulder 1:14:08
Terri Sommer, Frisco 1:15:09
Sue Bardsley, Eagle 1:17:50
Molly Ansfield, Eagle 1:18:27
Peggy Leblanc, Vail 1:25:35
Amy Cohen, Edwards 1:27:14
Karen Sato, Eagle 1:35:58
60-69 men (name, city, time)
Tom Mcgonagle, Edwards 1:12:09
Bill Hintze, Fort Collins 1:16:13
Brian Dunfey, Avon 1:16:32
Steven May, Edwards 1:24:38
Mark Stiebeling, Arvada 1:26:05
Tony Tapia, Denver 1:26:16
Mike Mooney, Silverthorne 1:29:25
Paul Harrison, Eagle 1:29:47
70-79 women (name, city, time)
BJ Smith, Eagle 1:44:04
Jo May, Houston 2:01:56
70-79 men (name, city, time)
Kent Davis, Castle Pines 1:43:31
Doug Beagle, Houston 1:43:41
Tom Edwards, Gypsum 1:48:27
Men 80+ (name, city, time)
Marlin Smickley, Edwards 2:07:27
