Dynafit Summer Solstice Trail Race results

Runners participate in the Dynafit Summer Solstice 10K & 5K trail race on June 18, 2022.

Madelyn LyBarger/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District continued the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series with the Dynafit Summer Solstice 10K & 5K Trail Run . This event offers runners the option of a 10K or 5K course around Beaver Creek Mountain. Participants enjoyed beautiful views of Beaver Creek and the surrounding area, all while winding through pretty aspen groves. The course went across the ski hill and back to Creekside Park, with approximately 1,330 feet of elevation gain on the 10K and approximately 800 feet on the 5K.

A racer crosses the finish line at the Dynafit Summer Solstice 10K and 5K trail race on Saturday.

Madelyn LyBarger/Courtesy photo

Local podiums

10K results

In the female 10K races for the 0-19 age range, locals Milaina Almonte, Lindsey Whitton and Emma Barsness took the top three positions, respectively, while Porter Middaugh of Avon took first in the male category.

Edwards’ Baylee Bedard and Cynthia Mendoza took first and second, respectively, in the 20-29 female group, while Vail’s Jason Macaluso placed second in the male category.

For the 30-39 range, Chase Rogowski of Vail placed third in the female category, while Joshua Smith of Vail placed first in the men’s category, with Sylvan Ellefson of Avon in third.

Erin Hood and Dan Weiland of Eagle took first in the 40-49 groups, with locals Brad Zoller and Eduardo Clave Robina taking second and third, respectively, in the male category.

Matt Johnson of Eagle got first place in the 50-59 male category.

Sue Bardsley of Eagle placed third in the 60-69 female group, while Paul Macaluso of Vail got first in the men’s category, followed by Paul Steadman in second.

BJ Smith of Eagle took second in the over 70 female category, with unopposed Thomas Edwards of Gypsum taking first.

5K results

Lucy Perkins of Edwards took first and Cassidy Wright of Vail took second in the all races juniors (female) category, while Alex Current of Eagle, Dimitri Grewal of Avon and Henry Reynolds of Edwards took first, second and third in the male category.

In the all races masters (female) category, locals Amy Reynolds, Holly Loff and Nancy Mires placed first, second and third while Dean Harely of Avon placed third in the male category.

Diana Ramirez, Sabrina Ste-Marie and Michelle Williamson, all from Avon, took the top three in the all races open (female) category, and Thomas Allen, also from Avon, took first in the male category.

For a full list of results, visit VailRec.com .