Eagle advisory committee approves changes to future land use plan

Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the town’s “Future Land Use Map“ on Tuesday.

The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission voted to support changes to the town’s plan for how it will use land in the months and years to come.

The resolution, passed by the Commission on Tuesday evening, supports two changes to the town’s land use categories as well as some modifications to its future land use map.

The first change to land use categories is to define medium-density residential zones as areas that will allow “small lot, single-family units, duplexes/triplexes, multi-family and townhomes.”

The second change to land use categories approved by the Commission on Tuesday allows for employee housing to be built on public land owned by the town or by Eagle County Schools.

Changes to the town’s future land use map focused on providing for a more affordable and a more diverse array of residential development. This is primarily achieved through plans to rezone three properties located north of I-70 to allow for both residential and commercial development instead of commercial and “light industrial development.”

Those properties include 295 Rule Road, 435 Eby Creek Road and 85 Pond Road, according to a staff report presented to the Commission at the Tuesday evening meeting.

Modifications to the future land use map also support the town’s plans to develop a portion of northeastern Eagle by expanding the land designated as “East Eagle.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is an advisory committee, meaning that their recommendation still needs to go before the Eagle Town Council for final approval.

To make things smoother for town staff, the commission also moved to recommend that the Town Council alter the boundaries of what the town calls the “I-70 Influence Character Area.”

This refers to the area immediately surrounding access to the interstate, which has been set aside for commercial development with residential development allowed solely for employee housing.

The properties north of I-70 bleed into this area and are set to be rezoned to allow for commercial as well as various kinds of residential development.

To avoid a contradiction in the town’s key planning documents, the commission recommended changing the boundaries of the I-70 Influence Character Area to exclude the properties being rezoned.

The Commission heard public comment from local residents before voting on the changes Tuesday evening.

One resident, David Nudell, raised questions about the latest plan to rezone the properties north of I-70 as mixed use when they were originally going to be rezoned as high-density residential.

High-density residential zoning would have focused on multi-family housing like condominiums and apartments.

Nuddell said the property at 435 Eby Creek Road, one of the three properties in question, would not be suitable for any kind of commercial use, as it is not visible from any major road. He lives near the property and feels it should be used for high-density residential instead.

Town staff clarified that the town’s future use land map does not definitively determine how land will be used but rather is used as a guiding document for planning and zoning moving forward.

Zoning the three properties as mixed use will allow for more flexibility in the future and could include high-density residential developments as well.

Ultimately, the commission voted to unanimously approve the proposed amendments to the town’s future land use plan.

