Eagle and Gypsum to ring in the New Year with a bang, at a family-friendly hour

Details: Mountain Recreation will host the open house beginning at 5 p.m. The Gypsum Chamber cocktail party also begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show hosted by the towns of Eagle and Gypsum will launch at 7 p.m.

GYPSUM — July's bummer has transformed into January's boon.

To be more precise, it's turned into a New Year's Eve celebration.

Last summer, tinder dry conditions prevented the annual July Fourth fireworks show hosted by the towns of Eagle and Gypsum. But the towns had already purchased the pyrotechnics and by contract they had a Dec. 31 deadline to shoot off the show. Their solution is to start off the new year with a bang, and on a timetable that local families can appreciate.

But once the towns decided to throw a party, another community organization joined the fun because Mountain Recreation has its own reasons to celebrate.

Introducing … Mountain Rec

The organization that once boasted the valley's longest name and most awkward acronym — Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District or WECMRD — debuted a new name, vision and mission in 2018 — Mountain Recreation. The Mountain Rec officials figured with a party happening right outside the doors of the Gypsum Recreation Center, it would be a great time to celebrate their official new brand with a launch party.

On Monday, Mountain Rec will celebrate New Year's Eve with a special gift. From 5 to 6:15 p.m. an open house is planned at the Gypsum Rec Center with the pool, gymnastics center and bounce houses in the gym.

The center's traditional Noon Year's Eve balloon drop has been pushed back to 6:15 p.m. and all are welcome to join the fun as the celebratory balloons are dropped form the running track overlooking the gym floor.

Music and more

From 5 to 7:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the Gypsum Chamber will host a cash bar/live music cocktail party at the rec center patio. Proceeds will benefit the chamber as the patio will provide a prime viewing area for the fireworks show, planned at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m.

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum will serve free snacks at the Lundgren Theater lawn area for fireworks show spectators.