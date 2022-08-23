Eagle announces finalists in search for next police chief

The town of Eagle has selected finalists for its open chief of police position.

The town’s hiring committee for the position has settled on Aaron Lopez of Windsor, Colorado; Carrie Buhlman of Rifle, Colorado; Hiram Rivera Jr. of Kremmling, Colorado; and Jeffrey (Jeff) Lofton of Nixa, Missouri, according to Town Manager Larry Pardee.

“The town contracted with SGR Associates to conduct a nationwide search for the new police chief, interviewed several experienced candidates, and is confident in the four who are moving forward to the finalist round,” Pardee said in a town news release.

A candidate meet-and-greet will be held at Town Hall on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates in person. The event will be facilitated by SGR and light snacks will be served. There will be an opportunity at this meeting for the public to provide written comments for the town’s consideration.

“We hope that members of our community will join us on Monday to be part of this hiring process,” Pardee said. “This is your chance to meet the candidates and provide your feedback.”

The hiring committee will hold interviews with all finalists on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Town Hall.

Following the interview process, the hiring committee will meet to determine which candidate(s) to negotiate with and conduct extensive post-offer background checks. If the background checks and negotiations are successful, the town expects to formally present an offer in September.

For more information on the candidate meet-and-greet social, contact Lynette Horan at 970-328-9618 or lynette.horan@townofeagle.org .