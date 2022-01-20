Eagle announces new interim town manager

Jim White, recently named as Eagle’s new interim town manager, poses on a hike in Arapaho National Forest.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle Town Council has named Jim White, former town manager of Minturn, as Eagle’s new interim town manager.

White will take the reigns as the town decides on a permanent replacement for former town manager Brandy Reitter, who recently accepted a role with the Colorado Broadband Office.

“I’ve always loved the town of Eagle,” White said in an interview Thursday. “… I’m very, very excited about the opportunity to be working with the town of Eagle.”

The decision was announced following a special meeting of the Eagle Town Council Tuesday night.

“The Town strives to provide an efficient, knowledgeable, and smooth transition experience for the staff and community,“ Mayor Scott Turnipseed said in a recent press release. ”James White’s extensive experience and existing relationship with Town staff effectively exemplify these qualities.“

Beginning Jan. 28, White will work alongside Reitter until her final day on Feb. 7. After he is trained up and ready to go, White will remain with the town until a permanent replacement for Reitter can be onboarded.

After four years with the town of Eagle and nearly 15 years in local government, Reitter has accepted a role as the executive director of the statewide Colorado Broadband Office.

“It has been an honor and pleasure working with the Council, staff and community in Eagle; I am proud of our many accomplishments and this loving community,” Reitter said in a statement issued after her departure was announced.

Her successor, White, has over 20 years of experience working in local governments in western Colorado. He has served as town manager for two communities, first for the town of Minturn and, most recently, for Grand Lake from 2015 to 2019, according to the release.

Jim White, who has formerly served as town manager of Minturn as well as Grand Lake, is named as Eagle’s new interim town manager.

Courtesy photo

White’s time with the town of Minturn was full of highs and a few lows.

During his time with the town, White spearheaded two major street improvement projects as well as the Maloit Park recreation center. He also facilitated the purchase of land for the Minturn Boneyard Open Space and oversaw the installation of two “Welcome to Minturn” signs, he said.

Then, in April of 2014, the town of Minturn placed White on paid administrative leave after a review of his job performance was initiated in November of 2013.

Gordon “Hawkeye” Flaherty, Minturn’s mayor at the time, said that White being placed on a leave of absence was partially due to a knee surgery he had been recovering from.

“The council felt that in review of his performance, it would be best to put him on administrative leave,” Flaherty said in a 2014 interview. “To help him with his knee rehabilitation and give us a chance to review his performance …”

Flaherty said the town hired an “outside investigator” who interviewed town staff and the Minturn Town Council before preparing a report to aid the town in making a decision about how to proceed.

The town and White came to a “mutual” decision for him to leave about a month later in May of 2014.

White said the decision truly was mutual and that he left on “good terms.” In fact, he said Flaherty wrote him a letter of recommendation for the interim town manager role in Eagle.

“You always have some battle scars in the position of town manager,” White said, adding that he wants to “look forward, not back.”

Eagle Town Council member Geoff Grimmer said the council looked into the incident during the interview process and determined that White had established himself as a strong, capable candidate who cares deeply about the Eagle community.

“He’s shown himself to be a highly effective town leader in multiple communities and, for us, hiring an interim town manager is all about moving the rock in a short period of time and setting the table for the next manager that comes in,” Grimmer said. “We felt like he was in a great position to do all those things.”

The town had three strong candidates apply for the interim role and the Town Council determined that White was the best candidate to “be a part of the leadership bridge to get us to the next step,” Grimmer said.

Eagle’s Mayor Pro Tem Mikel “Pappy” Kerst agreed, saying he has known White for a long time and has always known him to be a “good guy.”

White was retired for a few years before throwing his hat in the ring for the interim position, he said.

“Retirement wasn’t really suiting me,” White said with a chuckle.

White is not yet sure whether he will apply for the more permanent role as Eagle’s town manager. For now, he is focusing on helping the town achieve its goals for the next six months, but added that one should “never say never.”

“I’m going to jump in with both feet and be as good of a manager as I can be in the time that they have secured for me right now and we’ll see what happens down the road,” White said.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com