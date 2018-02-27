Eagle approves Eagle Landing townhomes, ‘most affordable project in the valley’

EAGLE — Bruce Hagedorn and his sons, Brad and Jesse, were perusing Eagle's real estate listings and found only three houses for less than $475,000.

"We can beat that," they said to one another, and now they will.

Eagle Landing at Brush Creek will be 42 townhomes across 12 buildings. Units will range from 1,050 to 1,384 square feet. Most will have oversize garages with ceilings high enough to build storage space.

Most of these will sell in the high $300,000 range, Bruce said.

"It's the most affordable project in the valley," Bruce said. "It will fill a niche in the market."

Bruce, Brad and Jesse are Gold Dust Partners. It's a family business. Mom, Mary Ann, is the CFO.

Buy, don't rent

The goal is to create a for-sale project that will be competitive with renting for local middle-class families, Bruce said.

"This is an alternative to renting," Brad said. "You can either buy or rent for about the same money."

Local Realtor Rick Beveridge is the listing broker.

Construction is set to begin in April, with the first phase scheduled for completion in late summer or early fall.

The project will focus on two-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhomes. Some will be bigger, and a few will be one-bedroom townhomes with extra storage, part of Eagle's Local Employee Residence Plan.

The kitchens will feature stainless steel appliances with granite countertops.

Because it will be easy to walk out the door to Brush Creek, it was important for Eagle Landing to be environmentally friendly, Brad said. They're reducing the amount of sod coverage and emphasizing native vegetation to reduce water use, Jesse said.

Of the 42 townhomes, 13 will have walkout basements with easy access to Brush Creek. Across Grand Avenue is an ECO bus stop. Downtown Eagle is an easy stroll.

The project will be built on part of the vacant land next to the medical center in Eagle. The open space and trail easement will not be touched, they said.

Eagle Landing is the first project to launch in Eagle in years, Brad said. Eagle's town board unanimously approved the project.

"The town has been great to work with," Brad said.

The townhomes will be built off-site, trucked in and set in place. That will also help keep costs down, Bruce said.

They're their own general contractors, so that's helping keep costs down, Bruce said. They've built nine homes in Gypsum's Buckhorn Valley neighborhood and elsewhere around the valley and recently opened a 65-unit self-storage project in Edwards — the only self-storage units in the Edwards area.

Chris Fedrizzi, with Site Resource Management in Eagle, and Hobbs Excavating are handling the infrastructure and roads.

"We're using as many local businesses as possible," Bruce said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.