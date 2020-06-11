Eagle ARTWalks return with social distancing guidelines and continued support for local businesses

Eagle ARTWalks are back after a hiatus due to COVID-19, but is still promoting the same message it’s been touting since starting more than a year ago. That message resonates even deeper today.

Support local businesses.

Typically held every second Friday of the month, ARTWalks on Broadway in Eagle invite the community to enjoy art, music and support local restaurants and retailers, many of whom offer specials. This month’s ARTWalk takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and social distancing protocols will be followed.

All attendees must wear masks and the central business ArtSpace, run by ARTWalks organizer Tara Novak, will only allow limited customers with masks in the store and 6 feet of distance will be marked with tape on the floor. Novak won’t have food or beverage during the ARTWalk, and anyone who wants those things is encouraged to support the restaurants, which also have their own social distancing policies.

Tara Novak, artist and founder of the Eagle 2nd Friday ARTWalks on Broadway, paints in her studio in Eagle. This Friday is the first ARTWalk since quarantine.

Special to the Daily

Local musician Jen Mack will play tunes on the sidewalk outside ArtSpace from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will also have a drawing with prizes from the participating businesses.

“I know that people are really dying to get out and do something,” Novak said.

But even with social distancing, Novak is excited to be able to offer this community experience again after months off.

“We’ve got some nice art around, some nice specials. We’re just encouraging those that feel comfortable to come out and enjoy the restaurants that are here and support them,” she said. “And keep our businesses alive and thriving. We want to encourage people to shop local and support local.”

“We’re keeping it light and airy.”

Participating businesses this month include the usual cast of characters. For restaurants, guests can support Owashi Sushi, Bonfire Brewing, Katch of the Day and Brush Creek Saloon.

Brush Creek Saloon supports the ARTWalks fully, and is donating a portion of sales to EagleArts, which is a subcommittee of the nonprofit Downtown Business Alliance.

Randy Wyrick | Daily file photo

Brush Creek Saloon has been closed, but will open specially for ARTWalk because they support the event’s mission. The one-night-only opening will feature a $10 burger special and $6 cocktail special. The saloon will also donate $.50 of each of those sales to Eagle Arts, the arts division of the newly formed nonprofit Downtown Business Alliance.

New to ArtSpace is also an online store. For those who may not feel comfortable coming to the event to check out the art from studio artists, the online store allows customers to view paintings and jewelry pieces from their home, and purchase online for curbside pickup.

“It’s pretty exciting because people can see our art really up close,” Novak said. “It’s been really nice.”

The ARTWalk will continue in July, hopefully with a block of Broadway closed off to vehicle traffic to allow for more social distancing. The event is dependent on Eagle County continuing to make positive progress through the COVID-19 pandemic, and will follow social distancing guidelines at the time.

Even as Novak plays it by ear when planning for her ARTWalks – she’d rather keep it simple than get a whole fanfare together only to maybe have to cancel it – it means a lot to her to be able to bring back an event that highlights what Downtown Eagle is all about.

“It’s really humbling and heartfelt for me to know that people really believe in and support what I’ve been trying to do. I’m glad that we can provide an outlet that’s close to home and reasonably safe in our community. A lot of communities don’t have anything like that. We’re covering so many dynamics between artists, the general community and the business community,” she said. “Being able to bring all that together is really special. It’s going to take time to build, but it means so much to me that it’s happening.”

If you go …

What: Eagle ARTWalk

When: Friday, June 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Broadway in Eagle

Cost: Free to attend

More information: Visit artspaceworkshop.square.site. Social distancing protocols will be followed and attendees should bring masks.