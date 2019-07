Eagle Bahn Gondola in Vail inoperative, with employees stuck onboard

UPDATE (11:53 a.m.): Vail Ski Patrol is currently evacuating employees, with no reported injuries. The Eagle Bahn Gondola and all Epic Discovery activities will be closed for the day. Gondola One will remain open for the day.

_________

The Eagle Bahn Gondola in Vail was reported as inoperative at approximately 8:37 a.m. Wednesday with employees stuck onboard. The gondola was not open to the public.

We will keep you updated as new information arrives.