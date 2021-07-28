Eagle begins development of master plan for open spaces and trails

Ridgeway Ranch, an open space in the Brush Creek Valley near Eagle, is photographed in July of 2019.

Todd Winslow Pierce/EagleValleyWild.org

The town of Eagle on Wednesday launched the planning process to develop a master plan for town-owned open space and trails. The document will outline management strategies and long-term planning priorities.

The town is asking for input from community members as it forms this core guiding document, according to a press release. The plan will address the preservation of open spaces, trail maintenance and expansion, wildlife protection, and related issues.

The announcement comes just one day after the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution adopting a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in town government’s internal operations by 2028 and in the “greater Eagle community” by 2030.

Tuesday’s resolution stated that the new climate action goals are informed by the town’s priority of “investing in environmental and energy sustainability” outlined in its 2020 strategic plan , which also prioritizes the preservation of the town’s beloved open spaces.

Eagle is partnering with SE Group, a Frisco-based planning and design company, to organize public engagement and produce the master plan. SE group specializes in community development, recreation planning, and environmental permitting.

“The Open Space and Trails Master Plan aims to provide guidance and stewardship strategies for the Town, in coordination with regional partners and the community, to enhance outdoor recreation experiences, engage the local community, and protect wildlife and natural habitats,” Gabby Voeller, a senior community planner for SE Group, said in the release. “It is through the planning process that we will understand how to balance these goals and come up with specific actions and strategies that work for Eagle and its partners.”

The public will have multiple different ways to be heard during the planning process. This includes a series of “community visits” where the planning team will meet with local stakeholders and hold interactive public engagement events.

The planning team, made up of representatives from SE Group and town government, will also conduct fieldwork and analysis to evaluate recreation and stewardship opportunities in the coming weeks.

Eagle residents and users of Eagle’s trails and open spaces can learn more about the project and how they can get involved by visiting the project website at EagleOSTplan.org .

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com