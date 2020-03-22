Eagle board donating pay to their town during coronavirus crisis

The Eagle town board voted unanimously for a proposal by board member Matt Solomon, right, to donate their board pay back to the town during the coronavirus crisis. Solomon is with Eagle Mayor Anne McKibbin when Eagle officially opened its new river park.

Daily file photo

EAGLE — Eagle town board members voted unanimously to leave their paychecks in the town’s general fund where it can help the town, and the small businesses on which the town depends, said town board member Matt Solomon.

“This is something we can to do to help struggling local businesses and to help the struggling town,” Solomon said in introducing the measure.

Eagle’s town board could be the country’s first to do this. Solomon and other board members are encouraging other elected officials at the local, state and national levels to follow Eagle’s example, from town councils to congress.

“The goal is for the town to set an example for other communities, and to help our small businesses,” Solomon said.

Board member Scott Turnipseed, running unopposed for mayor in next month’s Eagle election, was vocal in supporting Solomon’s idea of donating their stipends.

“It shows the community that we care and that we’re doing our small part,” Turnipseed said.

Doing their part

Given their current pay — $250 a month for board members and $400 a month for the mayor —it might be largely symbolic, but it’s something board members said they felt they should do.

“It demonstrates good faith,” Solomon said.

Solomon and some other board members could probably use the money.

Solomon is self-employed and is up to his eyebrows in canceled contracts as a result of the coronavirus. Board member Andy Jessen launched Bonfire Brewing and during the online meeting sat alone in his darkened, empty bar.

The board decided they would donate their stipends for 90 days, and then see where the world is. Eagle is holding an election on April 7. The current board said it would leave it to the new board to decide whether it wants to keep doing this.

The town board made the decision during its first virtual meeting, where they also decided that their meetings would be virtual for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Anne McKibbin declared a local disaster emergency a week ago, and the rest of the board approved it unanimously in Thursday’s special meeting. That emergency declaration lasts 30 days. They can extend it if they want to, town attorney Matt Mire said.

Far cry from congress

The Eagle town board might be the country’s first elected body to do this, and it’s a far cry from the alleged profiteering by members of congress, accused of buying and selling stocks based on information they received in briefings.

Members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stock based on public information they get on Capitol Hill, as long as those trades are reported within 30 days.

At the other end of the political spectrum and the national mall, the White House announced earlier this month that President Donald Trump had donated his fourth-quarter 2019 salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat coronavirus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.