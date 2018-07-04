Eagle celebrates July 4 with community bike parade

EAGLE — Kids and bikes are synonymous with summertime in Eagle. Combine the two and bang — you have a parade.

For 16 years now, Eagle's July 4 recipe for fun has been a community ride from Brush Creek Park to Eagle Town Park. Once their ride is complete, the kids enjoy games and treats before getting hosed down by a Greater Eagle Fire Protection District truck.

At just 1-month-old, Elise Watrous may well have been the youngest 2018 parade participant. The event is always a multigenerational celebration with grandparents and parents coaxing kiddos up the Capitol Street hill before ditching the bikes, strollers, scooters and wagons to find some shade at Town Park.

"We are just so grateful that Eagle has something for the little kids," said Elise's mom, Laura Watrous. "We are glad to get to celebrate Fourth of July in our hometown."